Byekwaso plots Bul-lish start

It’s been a whirlwind few days at KCCA. They retrenched the charismatic and respected manager Mike Mutebi, their most successful boss ever.

Then, the club, winners of three of the last five StarTimes Uganda Premier League titles, replaced him with protégé Morley Byekwaso.

While it’s such a drastic shift in character – Mutebi is an extrovert and Byekwaso an introvert, the fundamentals may not change at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo remain the same.

Now, Byekwaso will step out his predecessors with KCCA playing catchup in the title race with Bul visiting today. KCCA are fifth on 27 points, nine behind leaders URA.

How much is Byekwaso, also national U-20 team coach relishing the moment? “I’m also not excited at all that coach Mike departed. I’m sad,” Byekwaso said.

“But, he is still ready to help us and visited us in training on Wednesday (two after he was axed) and gave us advice. We shall always turn to him for guidance even in absentia.

“In life we have all ever been babies, every man has the first step in his journey, I’m just going to work harder, pray and leave the rest to God,” he added.

The former KCCA, SC Villa, Express and Uganda Cranes midfielder will know that Bul, ninth on 20 points, have proved to be a bogey side in the recent past – winning the last two meetings between them.

Coach Arthur Kyesimira’s side recovered from a poor start to win three of the five games that closed out the first round. Deogratius Ojok and Simon Peter Okech finished it lit.

KCCA remain without John Revita, Juma Balinya and Gift Ali but Julius Poloto, Filbert Obenchan and Denis Iguma should be available again.

Elsewhere, with leaders URA (36 points) not in action until tomorrow when they visit third-placed Express (32) at Wankulukuku, Vipers (33) can reclaim leadership with victory at UPDF in Bombo today.

Sixth on 25

Coach Kefa Kisala’s UPDF are sixth on 25 points.

In Wakiso, new Mbarara City coach Livingstone Mbabazi will face former side Wakiso Giants that are wallowing in mediocrity in battle for 12th. Wakiso have 16 points while Mbarara is on 14.

Yesterday, SC Villa rose to fourth on 28 points with a nervy 2-1 win away at lowly Myda at the King George IV Stadium, Tororo.

Muhammad Senoga swept in a well-weighed cross from Derrick Ndahiro to put the break the deadlock in the fifth minute.

Myda missed a glorious chance to go level when their best striker Ibrahim Nsiimbe skied a penalty kick in the 39th after Amos Kirya had been impeded.

The hosts did not go unpunished as Ndahiro started a move and was at the end of it with a composed finish to double the lead in the last minute of first half.

“We wanted to finish the game early and that’s what we did. We have improved the way we create goals but we need to polish the striking line to score more goals,” coach Edward Kaziba said.

The loss left some Myda fans in the pavilion calling for change in the technical team led by Abduswamadu Musafiri who avoided media. The team has managed only six points in 16 games..

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Yesterday’s result

Myda 1-2 SC Villa

Today’s fixtures – 4pm

KCCA vs BUL,

(4pm) Live on Sanyuka TV

Kitara vs Bright Stars

Wakiso Giants vs Mbarara City

UPDF vs. Vipers

Tomorrow’s fixtures

Express vs URA,

Kyetume vs Police

