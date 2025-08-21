Byekwaso plots for Senegal without gritty Mukundane wall

As Uganda Cranes gear up for their historic Chan 2024 quarterfinal showdown against defending champions Senegal on Saturday, one major name will be conspicuously absent from the starting lineup — Hillary Mukundane.

The Vipers centre-back, known for his no-nonsense defending and blood-and-thunder approach, will miss the fixture due to suspension after picking up a second yellow card during the hard-fought 3-3 draw against South Africa on Monday.



His absence leaves Uganda Cranes head coach Morley Byekwaso standing at a familiar crossroads. Just two months ago, Vipers were faced with a similar conundrum when Mukundane was unavailable for Vipers in the Uganda Cup final against KCCA at Kadiba.

On that occasion, Livingstone Mulondo stepped into the void and helped deliver a convincing 2-0 win alongside Rogers Torach. But this time, in the heat of Chan action and against a seasoned Senegal side, the stakes are astronomically higher.

Dearly missed



“It’s true, Mukundane will miss our next game. He is a very important player for us and you can clearly see his input in our previous three games,” a visibly emotional Byekwaso noted during the post-match press conference.





“However, we have a big squad and will find a suitable replacement to see that we can hold onto our positive run.”



Mukundane’s partnership with Torach had become the backbone of Uganda’s defensive resilience, especially after their opening 3-0 defeat to Algeria.

The duo responded to that horror show with back-to-back clean sheets against Guinea and Niger and bravely stood their ground in the goal-fest against South Africa.

Their chemistry, built on trust, timing, and grit, was palpable. Now, Torach, Mukundane’s reliable partner in crime, finds himself alone in the trench — and Byekwaso must choose his new lieutenant carefully.

Tricky Plan B



The coach’s options are far from perfect. Arnold Odong, who played alongside Mukundane in the pre-tournament 2-1 win over Senegal in Arusha, showed flashes of potential.

Yet, when paired with Torach against Algeria, he struggled — revealing cracks in pace, communication, and positional awareness.

Reuniting the Odong-Torach duo might be tempting, but it could also be a gamble against Senegal’s pacey and physically imposing front line.



Alternatively, Byekwaso could turn to Nicholas Mwere, a left-back by trade but redeployed as a centre-back during Chan preparations. Pairing him with Torach would match Senegal in height and aerial presence.

However, it would mean a shift in defensive dynamics, likely forcing Torach to transition from a focused man-marker role into a more liberal, sweeping role — a move that could disrupt the stability he and Mukundane had established.



What is undeniable is the hole Mukundane leaves — not just defensively, but also going forward. The defender initiated the move that led to Uganda’s opening goal against South Africa, threading a pinpoint ball to Reagan Mpande who set up Patrick Kakande to tee up Jude Ssemugabi.

In the dying minutes, it was his goal-bound strike that was handled in the box, resulting in the VAR-awarded penalty converted by Torach. For a centre-back, Mukundane wears multiple hats — marshal, playmaker, and warrior.

All systems go



If push comes to shove, Byekwaso may be tempted to redeploy versatile full-backs Garvin Kizito or Herbert Achai into central defence.

Both KCCA defenders have the athleticism and tactical awareness, but such a move risks compromising Uganda’s width and overlapping runs — areas they have used to good effect thus far.



A sliver of hope lies in the return of defensive midfielder Joel Sserunjogi from suspension. Alongside Enock Ssebagala and Karim Watambala, Sserunjogi could form a robust midfield wall to shield the backline and launch counter-attacks — a possible lifeline if Byekwaso opts for a sit-back-and-strike strategy.

After all, as the old football adage goes, 'the best form of defence is attack.'



With Senegal coming into the clash minus Mbaye Yaya Ly, who saw red in their final group game, and with Uganda buoyed by their first-ever quarterfinal appearance, Saturday’s clash at Namboole promises fireworks.