Byekwaso relieved after Jogoos goal taps open

Reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa wasted no time in showing they won’t be a mere pushover this season, kicking off their title defence with a resounding 4-2 victory over hapless Mbarara City at Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

Once again, all eyes were on the league and club Most Valuable player (MVP) Patrick Kakande, who led the charge in the demolition, proving that the team still banks on his brilliance for their survival in the fierce competition ahead.

The Jogoos majestically raced into a commanding 4-0 lead, showcasing their newfound attacking prowess and addressing last season’s goal-scoring dilemma with the diminutive playmaker acting as the orchestra.

Defender Arnold Odong, Elvis Ngonde, Patrick Jonah Kakande and Hakim Kiwanuka were all on target for the 17-time league winners. Seiri Arigumaho and second half substitute Paul Busolo got the goals for the Ankole Lions.

Not all rosy

However, defensive lapses crept in as they were pegged back by two late goals, reminding everyone that while their offense may be firing on all cylinders, vulnerabilities at the back still linger.

The 4-2 scoreline highlighted the need for tighter defensive discipline if they are to maintain their dominance throughout the campaign.

Villa coach Morley Byekwaso, who has faced skepticism from a section of fans since replacing his more tactical predecessor Dusan Stojanovic, expressed relief after the final whistle.

Aware of the lingering doubts, he acknowledged the team's imperfections but promised more refined performances in the games ahead.

With the 18th league trophy in their sights, he remains confident that his squad will continue to sharpen both ends of the pitch as the season progresses.

"We were fast while using spaces behind the opponents. We started well but towards the end, there were some lapses, the team showed they can score goals, that is the most important thing.

"We are disappointed with the substitutes because they didn't do much to get the fifth goal to kill the game but the team is so young and willing to learn together. I'm happy to be handling them," Byekwaso revealed.

Mbarara City, on the other hand, looked ill-prepared for the daunting task at hand. Despite pulling two goals back late in the game, they lacked the fighting spirit and trademark counterattacks typically associated with their tactically shrewd gaffer Livingstone Mbabazi.

For most of the match, he looked on helplessly as his side failed to rise to the occasion, leaving much to be desired from a team expected to pose a stronger challenge.

Collector's item goals

Two of the four goals scored by Villa truly stood out. Kakande delivered a moment of magic when he weaved through the entire defence before rocketing the ball into the net with a sublime finish.

The other came from rejuvenated attacking midfielder Elvis Ngonde, who audaciously unleashed a 40-yard belter that left Mbarara City goalkeeper Abdul Kimera stranded. Both players' brilliance and consistency will be crucial if the club is to restore its fear factor and cruise toward their 18th league title with authority.

Eagles' claws out

In the other game played under the floodlights, seven-time winners Express secured a 2-1 victory over the newly promoted side Mbale Heroes.

Red Eagles' both goals came from their newly signed striker Sam Ssenyonjo, who is seeking a second bite at the cherry after struggling to make his mark at KCCA and later at Soltilo BrightStras.

His performance for Baker mbowa's new-look Express sent a clear message that he is ready to turn his fortunes around and prove his worth this season.

Bul-lish no more

In the third game, last season’s runners-up Bul, considered strong title contenders, were left frustrated on the road after being held to a barren draw against a newly promoted side Police at Kavumba.

Despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men for large spells of the match, Abbey Kikomeko's charges failed to capitalize, leaving tensions brewing ahead of their crucial showdown with title rivals KCCA (on Friday) who secured a convincing win in their opening game.