Byekwaso says Uganda ready to counter Algeria

Uganda Cranes head coach Morley Byekwaso and captain Allan Okello have expressed full confidence in the team’s readiness to face Algeria in their opening Group C match of the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024 on Monday.

Addressing the media at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Sunday, Byekwaso said the squad was mentally and physically prepared to handle one of the tournament’s toughest opening fixtures.

“We are ready to counter Algeria,” said Byekwaso. “We have had good weeks of preparation, no injuries, and everyone is geared up to see that we win.”

The Cranes tactician emphasised the importance of starting strong, especially as hosts.

“In all tournaments, if you want to go far, you need to take care of the first game,” he said. “We’re at home, with our fans and media behind us. Every player wants to be part of history.”

Byekwaso and his co-coach Fred Muhumuza are keen to become the first coaches to lead Uganda past the group stage after six failed attempts.

The former SC Villa coach, Byekwaso, noted that while Algeria are technically gifted, Uganda will rely on cohesion, spirit, and home support.

“We tried to feature every player in our friendlies (against Tanzania and Senegal). Everyone was willing to fight. We just need to do our best.”

Skipper Allan Okello.

Everyone is a leader

To his left, his captain - Okello - acknowledged the responsibility on his shoulders but deflated any pressure, saying everyone will be needed for the task at hand.

“Playing in front of our fans gives us confidence and motivation to give 100%,” Okello, who carries the creative spark for Uganda, said.

“Yes, there’s responsibility on me, but I wouldn’t put it all on myself. We need everyone to be a leader tomorrow.”

Okello acknowledged Algeria’s quality, referencing Uganda’s previous 2-1 loss to them at Namboole in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers last year in June.

“We had good moments in that game, especially before halftime. But we made three costly mistakes and were punished. This time, we’ll try to minimize those errors.”

The Cranes are pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, Niger, who open against Guinea in Monday's first game at Namboole, and South Africa.