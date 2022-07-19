Caf African Schools Championships: Royal Giants crowned

Royal Giants will represent the country at the Caf African Schools Cecafa Zonal Championships in December after emerging champions of the national qualifiers that climaxed on Tuesday evening at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Giants showed flashes of brilliance and dominance in the group stages cruising through the unscratched by winning all their four games. They went on to overcome Standard High School Zana courtesy of a Thomas Ogema's lone strike in the semi-finals to reach the final.

In the other semi-final, Dynamic overcame Mukono Kings in a battle of Mukono sides 2-1 to qualify for the final. Jovan Oguti scored a brace to reduce Shakur Babi's strike to a consolation.

Dynamic

Well prepared

Ogema, once again, stepped up for the Royal Giants in the final to crack Dynamic's defence with a double in the second half.

"We haven't won this by accident, it is something that we were doing with the young boys even before the tournament was introduced," Royal Giants' head coach Adam Masembe reckoned after the victory.

"We are the perfect representatives for the country and we believe that we shall do well," he added.

The Giants swept all the individual awards as Thomas Ogema was named the most valuable player, Enock Bagenda walked home with the golden boot and Patrick Katumba the golden gloves.