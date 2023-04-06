Caf backs Morocco's 2030 World Cup bid

North African nation Morocco has received the blessing from continental football body Confederation of African Football (Caf) to bid for rights to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

According to inside sources at Caf, the executive committee agreed to back Morocco’s joint bid alongside Spain and Portugal to stage the tournament following a meeting chaired by president South African Patrice Motsepe.

“This occurred during the meeting held via videoconference, during which all members expressed their full support for the Moroccan bid as an African bid, as indicated in the message of King Mohammed VI during his award ceremony of excellence awarded by the African Union in the Rwandan capital, Kigali,” said a media statement.

Morocco is hoping to become the second African country to stage the prestigious soccer event after South Africa did in 2010. This country has however failed to stage the World Cup on five previous occasions.

This time however, Morocco opted to bid with its two European neighbours after a decision from King Mohammed VI.

“I announce before your assembly that the Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup,” read part of the King’s statement read by his Minister of Sports, Chakib Benmoussa in Kigali last month.

Morocco’s recent fine run to the a maiden semi-final of the World Cup by an African or Arab team during the Qatar 2022 edition adds a spice to their bid.

“Both, President Paul Kagame, as well as His Majesty The King, are leaders who have transformed their countries, who have believed in their people, who have believed in their continent and who have believed in the force for good - that football can help to give to the people,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino before the Fifa congress in Kigali last month.

Morocco in February successfully hosted the Fifa Club World Cup 2022 won by Spanish Real Madrid.

MOROCCO’S UNSUCCESSFUL WC BIDS

1994 (Eventual Host: USA)

1998 (Eventual Host: France)

2006 (Eventual Host: Germany)

2010 (Eventual Host: South Africa)

2026 (Eventual Host: USA, Mexico & Canada)

MAJOR TOURNAMENTS HOSTED BY MOROCCO

1961 Pan Arab Games

1983 Mediterranean Games

1985 Pan Arab Games

1988 African Cup of Nations

1997 African Youth Championship

2013 Fifa Club World Cup

2014 Fifa Club World Cup

2018 African Nations Championship

2019 African Games

2022 Fifa Club World Cup