Caf dress rehearsal, pride at stake for Nec

When Nec walk out onto the pitch at Fufa Kadiba Stadium Wednesday to face SC Villa in the Fufa Super 8 Final, the stakes will stretch far beyond domestic glory.

For the Lugogo-based side, this isn’t just a shot at silverware - it’s a crucial dress rehearsal ahead of their historic Caf Confederation Cup debut on Saturday against Nairobi Stars of Kenya.



After navigating a tough route to the final - edging Express in the quarterfinals and overcoming URA in a tense penalty shootout - Hussein Mbalangu's Nec arrive in Kadiba with momentum, ambition, and belief.

But standing in their way is SC Villa, a team steeped in tradition and tactically honed under Serbian coach Zeljko Kovacevic.



Villa booked their final ticket by ousting defending champions Bul in yet another nervy shootout. Najib Yiga’s deflected freekick cancelled out an early own goal, and goalkeeper David Lukwago turned hero in the 5-4 shootout win.

Composed under pressure, Villa showed the pedigree of a side that knows how to manage big moments.



Nec, too, have demonstrated resilience. Their semifinal against URA ended goalless in normal time, but Mbalangu's bold decision to bring on goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan for the shootout proved decisive.

Ochan saved two penalties, cementing his side’s place in the final and giving Nec a psychological edge ahead of their continental debut.

Close to call



Now, it all comes down to tonight. The final is evenly poised - too close to call. Villa have the edge in attack and cohesion, while Nec possess the hunger and urgency of a team breaking new ground.

For Mbalangu, this is a chance not just to win his first major trophy with Nec but to fine-tune a team that will represent Uganda on the continental stage in just three days.



That Caf assignment looms large, and Nec must use this match to iron out tactical kinks - particularly in the final third.

While Emmanuel Ajo and Cromwell Rwothomio have shown flashes of attacking intent, service from midfield has been inconsistent. Mbalangu will need greater creativity and cohesion in the attacking buildup to threaten Villa’s structured defence.



The squad depth is promising. Mustafa Kizza, Emmanuel Ajo, and Benjamin Ochan made game-changing contributions off the bench in the semifinal, underlining Nec's options.

But against Villa’s seasoned core - featuring Reagan Mpande, Diego Hamis Ssemugera, and Najib Yiga - Nec will need both tactical discipline and individual brilliance.



Beyond the trophy, pride is firmly on the line. For Villa, it’s about stamping authority and starting the season with silverware. For Nec, it’s about sending a message to the continent: Uganda’s new boys are ready to compete.

FUFA SUPER 8

Wednesday - Final

Nec vs. SC Villa, 7pm

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Sept 20: Nec vs. Nairobi stars, 7pm