Caf Newbies Nec must hunt for goals on debut

Nec's dream of continental football becomes reality today, but they must first shake off the harsh lessons from their recent 2-0 defeat to Fufa Super 8 champions SC Villa.

The midweek loss at Kadiba Stadium wasn’t just a missed trophy opportunity - it was a timely rude awakening ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup debut against Nairobi United at Nakivubo Stadium.



Zeljko Kovacevic’s SC Villa exposed the glaring vulnerabilities in Hussein Mbalangu’s setup, highlighting tactical and structural issues that must be urgently addressed before the Kenyan side arrives with their own ambitions.



On Wednesday night, it was former Nec forward Ibrahim Kasinde who twisted the knife, opening the scoring just before halftime with a thunderous effort after slicing through Nec’s sluggish defence.

In the second half, Reagan Mpande put the result beyond doubt, expertly redirecting David Owori’s pinpoint free-kick past a helpless Benjamin Ochan.

Opening goal taps



Despite possessing attacking weapons like Paul Mucureezi, Muzamir Mutyaba, Marvin Kavuma, and Cromwell Rwothomio, Nec failed to find the net, raising questions about their cutting edge.

With experienced players who have tasted continental football before, including Mustafa Kizza, the Bugolobi-based outfit will hope their know-how helps steady the ship on this historic occasion.

Mbalangu started with a front four of Mutyaba, Mucureezi, Kavuma, and Rwothomio against Villa, but the lack of goals may force him to reshuffle the pack.



Alternatives like Titus Ssematimba, Innocent Media, Hudson Mbalire, Emmanuel Ajo, and Emmanuel Kulanga could all be called upon to ignite a frontline in need of sharpness.



Mbalangu remained optimistic despite the loss: “the Fufa Super 8 has helped us to judge our team and get the best starting eleven against Nairobi United. We had injury problems in the number six position but versatile youngster Musa Ibrahim has stood in well until Siraje Sentamu and Dan Shabena returned.”

Stage set

Saturday’s first leg at Nakivubo offers Nec the perfect stage to impose themselves before a tough return leg in Nairobi on September 27. They must make their home advantage count, with the passionate home support expected to lift the team.



Should Nec progress over the two legs, they will face a much sterner test in the next round, against either Al Ahli Madani of Sudan or ES Sportive of Tunisia.



But for now, the focus is singular - hunt for goals, dominate at home, and keep the dream alive. The lesson from SC Villa has been learned the hard way.

Whether Nec has the response remains to be seen tonight under the lights of Nakivubo.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Preliminary round - First leg

Saturday at Nakivubo