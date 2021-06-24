Daily Monitor Sports Soccer Caf offers silver lining for Uganda’s continental hopefuls Thursday June 24 2021 Log Leaders. Express are in contention for the coveted double; league and Uganda Cup this season. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO Advertisement By Elvis Senono More by this Author This is the second time Caf is extending the deadline having initially set the end of June.Time to completeIt could allow time for the domestic StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) to be played and completed after July 30 when the 42-day lockdown announced by the president expires.The majority of teams in the UPL are left with four games to conclude the season with only two games having been played on match-day 27 before the lockdown was announced.Fufa and UPL this week revealed they are pushing for a meeting with Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja to play the remaining league fixtures.Final four Advertisement There are also two other competitions yet to be concluded with the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup as well as the Big League playoffs all at a critical stage.Fufa are keen to avoid invoking the 75% rule which they activated last season to award Vipers the league title when the government announced a similar lockdown.Express are currently top of the UPL log with 58 points from 26 games, one ahead of URA with reigning champions Vipers on 56.Bul, Police, Express and Vipers are the semifinalists in the Uganda Cup while Gaddafi, Nyamityobora, Proline and Blacks Power are the four teams in the Big League playoffs.CAF INTERCLUB SCHEDULE 2021/2022First Preliminary Round: September 10-12 & September 17-19Second Preliminary Round: October 15-17 & October 22-24Player Registration. On the Caf CMS extended to August 15essenono@ug.nationmedia.com Advertisement In the headlines Gen Wilson Mbadi appointed new CDF Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu has been appointed the deputy CDF while Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is now the Commander Land Forces Govt to resume Covid vaccination on Monday This comes after government received 175,200 doses of vaccines from the French government on June 17 Speaker Oulanyah flies to UKI’ll advise Museveni to prepare for smooth transition of power, says Gen TumwineFriday declared public holiday as Uganda seeks God’s intervention on CovidMakerere graduates to wait longer for transcriptsPolice Constables arrested for stealing beer