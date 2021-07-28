Caf prep, transition on agenda as KCCA, Express off to Cecafa

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown adversity, Cecafa Kagame Cup representatives KCCA and Express can afford to dare and dream.

Defending champions KCCA and StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions Express will embark on the Dar es Salaam journey this weekend to start the quest for the regional glory.

While KCCA manager Morley Byekwaso has been superintending over the Kobs (U-23) at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tourney in Ethiopia, his technical team comprising new deputies Saka Mpiima and Badru Kaddu have been fine-tuning the team.

“Our preparations have included online training instructions our coaches have been sending to the players to help them prepare for the tournament because we want to defend the trophy we won in Rwanda (in 2019),” KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi told Daily Monitor.

KCCA will jet out on Friday with some of their latest transfer acquisitions such as left-back Brian Majwega, who is back for a third stint to Lugogo.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since KCCA broke a 41-year-jinx to bag their second Cecafa trophy in 2019 under Mike Mutebi. Several key players i that triumph – Allan Okello, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba and Sadam Juma – have since left the club.

KCCA management also believe the platform will aid Byekwaso, fresh from penning a three-year contract with the club, assemble a laser sharp team that can roar domestically again.

After jettisoning defenders Moses Kalanzi and Filbert Obenchan, KCCA have sought to galvanise the team with a couple of experienced players after finishing a dismal fourth in the league last season.

Red Eagles plotting for Caf

At Wankulukuku, Express will encounter the two-week tourney with a two-fold agenda – preparing for continental duties and seeking to win their maiden Cecafa title.

“We will be in Tanzania to better our 2013 quarterfinal performance and show why we are the Ugandan champions,” Express CEO Isaac Mwesigwa said.

The Red Eagles have since parted ways with first choice goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga and will turn to surrogates Denis Otim and Crispus Kusiima.

A month to the Caf Champions League registration deadline, Wasswa Bbosa’s team has been linked to free-agent Joel Mutakubwa, whose experience they hope will the void between the sticks.

Cecafa Kagame Cup, August 1 – 15

Draw Group A

KCCA Uganda

Messanger Ngozi Burundi

KMKM Zanzibar

Group B

Azam Tanzania

Altabara South Sudan

Tusker Kenya

Group C

Yanga Tanzania

Nyasa Bullets Malawi

Express Uganda

