Caf say ready amid Morocco's pullout

The seventh edition of the African Nations Championship (Chan) officially gets underway in Algeria today with the hosts facing 2014 winners, Libya.

Tickets to the said match at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Bataki, Algiers were confirmed as sold out by tournament organisers yesterday, a bonus they say shows their readiness.

In a joint update by Caf and the Local Organising Committee (LOC), the quality of infrastructure, transportation, stadia, accommodation, training venues and other key matters pertaining to the hosting of a continental tournament was talked up in the highest regard.

“With the continued guidance of Caf, we have worked hard and well in ensuring that the tournament meets the high standards that have been set in hosting a world class competition,” said Rachidi Oukali, the LOC chairperson.

“We recently concluded our visit with the Caf Secretary General to all four cities and we are glad to report that he was quite impressed with the state of readiness."

In addition to the state of readiness, the LOC Chairman also praised the people of Algeria for showing great enthusiasm in supporting the tournament.

“While all the requirements have been met, we are also proud to confirm that tickets for the opening match have all been officially sold out, which is a clear sign that fans here at home are excited about the competition."

Morocco bombshell

Rachidi added: "We certainly hope that we will have equally good crowds in all the other fixtures."

But as Rachidi and Caf General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, gave their update, the organisers received a bombshell of two-time Chan winners and defending champions, Morocco, pulling out of the tournament.

With only a day to the championship kickoff, the news has left Caf with all sorts of headaches.

Morocco's withdrawal comes on the back of a standoff with hosts Algeria over travel arrangements.

The beef

The two countries have, since the 70s, remained bitter rivals over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, seen by Morocco as its own but where Algeria backs an armed independence movement.

Actually, cross-border movement between Algeria and Morocco has been closed since 1994 because of the above.

Algeria also banned direct flights between the two countries in 2021, accusing Morocco of teaming up with Israel to spy on them.

This was after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in 2020 as a quid pro quo for US recognition of their sovereignty over Western Sahara, which angered Algiers.

Despite the above, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) were insistent on a direct flight from Rabat to Constantine for their national team, and have been threatening withdrawal if not allowed for some time now.

"The Moroccan Football Selection is unable to travel to Constantine (Algeria) to play the 7th edition of the African Nations Football Championship which will be organized in Algeria from January 13 to February 4, 2023 ( CHAN 2002) and defend his title insofar as the final authorization for his Royal Air Maroc (RAM) flight, official carrier of the Moroccan Football Selections, from Rabat to Constantine has not been confirmed," read Morocco's statement.

"The FRMF notes with regret that obtaining the final authorization of the RAM flight from Rabat to Constantine has unfortunately still not been confirmed by Caf."

Disarray

Reacting to the news, LOC chairman, Oukali, said: “We are only obliged to provide transport for the participating teams within the national territory.”

Morocco’s withdrawal means Caf are now without the defending champions for one of their flagship competitions.

It also leaves the tournament with three groups of only three teams each.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco had been drawn into Group C alongside Sudan, Madagascar and Ghana.

Group C now joins D and E with three teams each. Group D has Angola, Mali and Mauritania while E includes Cameroon, Congo, Niger.

Chan 2022

Friday

Algeria vs. Libya, 10pm

Saturday

Ethiopia vs. Mozambique, 4pm

DRC vs. Uganda, 7pm