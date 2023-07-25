Caf: Slippery road for new Vipers, KCCA bosses

Anything short of an improved Caf Champions League outing could easily cost newly-appointed Vipers coach Leonard Martins Neiva his job.

The well-travelled Brazilian must have been delighted and somewhat relieved by the prospect facing Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy at the preliminary round next month instead of lauded giants in Tuesday's draw.

The Venoms that made the group stage under another Brazilian Roberto Oliveira last season have hit the transfer market with eye firmly on climbing higher.

Club president Lawrence Mulindwa must have read the riot act to the former Yanga (Tanzania) and Al Merriekh (Sudan) 45-year-old globe-trodden coach whilst handing him the hot seat last week.

Neiva and deputy Raoul Kayembe Lukusa will hope that new signings Giancarlo Lopez Rodriguez, Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo, Richard Matovu, Patrick Mbowa and David Bagoole can give the team wings to fly past Galaxy.

“I'm incredibly proud and excited to represent Vipers' interests. This is a fantastic club. I'm very excited to be here and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of,” Neiva, who replaced double winner Alex Isabirye promised on arrival.

Vipers were given a rude awakening on their group stage bow, losing five matches and drawing once, thanks to a self inflicted managerial mess.

KCCA face Magreb curse

The relief of being handed a bye for the preliminary round of Caf Confederation Cup was interrupted by KCCA drawing the winner between Olympique de Beja (Tunisia) Abo Selim (Libya) at the next round.

New KCCA Portuguese boss Sergio Traguil will be mindful of the club's unpleasant history against North African teams as he aims to take them to the group stage at the first time of asking.

KCCA that last appeared in the Caf tourney under Mike Mutebi, has shopped for Brazilians Joao Gabriel Esteves Cardoso, Michael Vinicius Silva De Morais, and Angolans Carlos Da Silva Cungulo and Aires Emilson Gonzaga to beef up the team.

They have also released nine players, who have either run down their contracts or mutually ended dealings.