Caf slot, Sand Cranes berths spice up beach soccer playoffs 

You must feel sorry for an ordinary National Beach Soccer League fan. And maybe even the club owners and players.

Theirs is a league that can accommodate incessant and impromptu lengthy breaks, inexplicable venue changes, rampant club expulsion, and delayed winning bonus payment.

Regardless, the league moves on and this Sunday, after an energy-sapping month-long hiatus, the grand finale will be held at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru.

Guess what, there is much to fight for other than the winners trophy and the Shs5m winning prize.

Morocco trip beacons

The four clubs set to tussle out in the semifinals tomorrow - St Lawrence University (SLAU), KIU, Buganda Royal, and Mubs - are all fighting to make it to the inaugural Caf Champions League tournament due in Morocco later this year. According to Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman Deo Mutabazi, also the vice-chairman of the Africa Beach Soccer Union (ABSU), the hosts will be giving the participating clubs everything apart from the air ticket.

"This platform will give our teams more reason to fight harder in the league and we hope that the improved performance can attract sponsors," Mutabazi says.

Last night, the national beach soccer - Sand Cranes - was to learn their opponents for the Beach Soccer Afcon qualifying round.

Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge and his charges punched above their weight in the Senegal Afcon tourney last year - with Uganda falling to Mozambique at the semifinal stage and finishing fourth overall.

Mutabazi reveals that the technical team will keenly follow Sunday's action before summoning the players for the Sand Cranes duty.

The players will auditioning their trade while pushing their clubs to victory.

Too close to call

A wild guess would suggest that Davis Nnono's SLAU, yet to lose a game, will swiftly defend the trophy whilst breaking less sweat. Yet in Mubs they face a side that has also bagged three league trophies, has experienced players and a coach who tend to rise to the occasion.

Mubs and their maverick coach Charles Ayeikho have gone through 'hell' to make the playoffs and should give the holders a run for their money.

Buganda Royal coach Tony Ssebagala harbours respect for semifinal opponents KIU but hastily adds they have no time to fear anyone at this stage.

"With Ambrose Kigozi netting the goals, we are ready to avenge last year's final loss to SLAU. There is no room for error on the second attempt, Ssebagala stressed.

National Beach soccer league

Semifinals, Sunday

Fufa Technical Centre Njeru

Buganda Royal vs KIU

SLAU vs Mubs