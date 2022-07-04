CAF to launch African Super League in 2023

An African Super League featuring the continent's leading clubs and with $100 million in prize money will start in 2023, the Confederation of African Football announced late on Sunday.

No details were revealed regarding the number of participants in the planned tournament, which is set to run alongside the continent's flagship Champions League.

The Super League, which CAF said will "breathe new life into African club competition", will be officially launched in August at the continent's governing body's assembly in Tanzania.

The announcement comes after CAF's 54 member associations last year voted unanimously to go ahead with the competition.

"We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful," said CAF president Patrice Motsepe in a statement.