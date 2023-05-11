Call to end use of mercenaries as favourites win

The malpractices that continue to affect age-grade sports activities is a major concern to the education officials.

According to the Minister of Sports Peter Ogwang, the vices that include impersonation and age-cheating have painted a poor image on youth sports and wants it to be stopped immediately.

Ogwang said during the official launch of the on-going secondary schools’ games in Fort Portal City that severe measures must be taken to protect the image of sports and the massive investment government is making in school sports, on top of other incentives.

"There's nothing more paying than sports. We should allow the right students to excel by using their talents. How long must we miss opportunities by cheating through sport, including corrupting the minds of the young people," Ogwang said.

The commissioner for physical planning and sports Rev Can. Duncan Mugumya reiterated that it is such practices that denied Royal Giants Mityana the opportunity to play at the Caf Schools Championship finals in South Africa after they were denied visas for falsified documents.

Mugumya equated the failure to travel to betrayal of government efforts.

"We disappointed you, sir (he told the sports minister), when one school [Royal Giants Mityana] was chosen to play in the Schools African Championships and ended up missing the trip to South Africa because of ineligible players. We are more than ready to weed out this malpractice," Mugumya said

Harriet Apolot, the chairperson National Organising Committee stressed the need to clean the games of age cheats.

"These are age-category games and we need to protect the young players by eliminating overage players," Apolot said.

To start with, all players are on the online registration portal which has helped weed out unneeded players.

Kitovu on a roll

St Henry’s Kitovu, the Masaka zonal champions, registered their second win in a row as they continue to impress fans.

A team with physically-advantaged players, Kitovu beat Jinja Comprehensive 3-0. Lawrence Walakira, Ronald Mutasigwa and Godfrey Ssekibengo’s penalty gave them maximum points.

But according to assistant coach Ronald Komakech, it is still early days.

“This is a very tricky group complicated by Latifah, who are winning all their games. That means we have to beat all our opponents in the group in order to finish in the top two positions,” Komakech said.

Latifah Mixed Kabimbiri also beat Teso Progressive 3-0 on a day when games were at a premium to allow for the opening ceremony.

Kitende had to hold their nerves as they beat Bp Comboni 3-0. Abdul Nsereko, who’s fresh from winning the Masaza Cup with Busiro, scored a crucial header at the death to end a highly contested first half 1-0. Olimi Nyarwa calmed the mood with a penalty on a foul to Nsereko, who helped himself with a brace after beating the opposing goalkeeper Alisema Kakuru in a one-to-one situation.

A goal in each half from Emma Kulanga and Collin Ssemanda saw London College Nansana beat Aki Bua 2-0 while Mengo SS recovered from a 1-0 loss on Tuesday to draw 0-0 with Ryakasinga CHE.

USSSA Boys' football

Wednesday results

Bp comboni 0-3 Kitende

Nakaseke 1-2 Tororo TC

Kitovu 3-0 Jinja Comprehensive

Teso Progressive 0-3 Latifah

Akii Bua 0-2 London College

Mengo SS 0-0 Ryakasinga CHE

Bp Negri 0-0 Alwa

Selected fixtures - Thursday

Buddo vs Dynamic, Kichwamba II

Mukono Kings vs Kigumba Royal, Bukwali

Victoria High vs Amus, Minor Seminary

F. Portal SS vs Kimaanya, Can. Apollo PTC

Kibuli vs Lotukei Seed, Kichwamba

Kawempe vs West Ville, Kichwamba

Old K’la vs Layibi, Nyakasura

Jinja SS vs Standard High Bukwali

St Kalemba vs Bukedea Comp, Kichwamba

Kitende vs Jinja Comp, Can. Apollo PTC

London Coll. Vs Sironko Progressive, Kitarasa