Calvary spreading the gospel in big league with eyes on promotion

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • The team survived relegation by a whisker collecting 19 points, two above the red mark. Their chief executive officer David Adebo blames the poor debut performance to disorganisation that came with Covid.
  • Professional football has its own demands but Adebo believes the church-founded community club can conform to the standards even without diverging from their core values and initial objectives.

Calvary was started in the mid-2000s as a platform to spread the Christianity gospel to the sports-loving youths in Arua City.

