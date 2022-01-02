Prime

Cameroon: Afcon not exactly kind to hosts

Cameroon players lift the Afcon trophy in Gabon in 2017. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • So for the first time since 1972, the continental showpiece returns to Cameroon. That is 49 years since the trophy was won by an underdog in Congo Brazzaville.

The 32 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations have had exactly 18 different hosts. However, eight of these have managed to make home advantage count by winning the trophy on home soil.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.