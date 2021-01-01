Cameroon offer Cranes first test

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Cranes players are taking coach Johnny McKinstry’s challenge to the heart, and have a chance to respond immediately. McKinstry on Wednesday challenged his boys to use the three build-up friendly games to the Chan 2021 finals due in Cameroon this month to give him a selection headache.

“So we have told these players here that you have these three games in the mini-tournament, and the training sessions to tell the coaching staff ‘you can’t possibly drop me,” he said.

“And for the KCCA players back home, make sure you are involved against AS Kigali, and put in a top performance,” added McKinstry in relation to some of KCCA players that might join the team later.

And now, with the Cranes facing the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon today in the first match of the four-nation mini-tournament, the team’s most experienced man believes they got this.

“The mood is high and everyone is determined to give their best for this match and all the games ahead,” said 34-year-old Tonny Mawejje.

‘‘Everyone is working very hard because we want to do more in the tournament than we have done previously,’’added Mawejje (pic inset)

Uganda are still looking for their first progression from the group stage since debuting in this home-based players Chan finals in 2011.

‘‘We are ready and you can see it in the mentality of the boys. They know what they came for here and we want to win.’’

The Cranes will later take on their former coach Micho Sredojevic after the clash with the Indomitable Lions. Uganda face Micho’s Zambia on Monday before ending the round of these exhibition games three days later against Niger.

The four are using this mini-tournament to prepare for Chan, with Uganda pooled in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo.

Uganda cranes provisional squad

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Tom Ikara (Police) Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa),Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume),Patrick Mbowa (URA),Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joackim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline)

amwanguhya@ug.nationmedia.com