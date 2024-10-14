Cameroon seal Africa Cup of Nations finals place with narrow Kenya win

Five-time winners Cameroon have qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 1-0 victory over Kenya on Monday where Boris Enow scored the only goal of the game at Namboole Stadium in Kampala.



Enow scored with a low free kick from just outside the box as Cameroon dominated the contest and did enough to win in the absence of their federation president Samuel Eto’o, who is serving a six-month stadium ban by world governing body Fifa.