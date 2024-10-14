Hello

Cameroon seal Africa Cup of Nations finals place with narrow Kenya win

Kenya's Josnestone Othieno Omorwa (2nd L) pursues the ball with Cameroon's Vicent Aboubakar (10). PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE 

New Content Item (1)

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

What you need to know:

They join the hosts and Burkina Faso as confirmed in the 24-team field.

Five-time winners Cameroon have qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 1-0 victory over Kenya on Monday where Boris Enow scored the only goal of the game at Namboole Stadium in Kampala.

Enow scored with a low free kick from just outside the box as Cameroon dominated the contest and did enough to win in the absence of their federation president Samuel Eto’o, who is serving a six-month stadium ban by world governing body Fifa.

The victory moves Cameroon to 10 points from four games in the pool and ensures they cannot finish outside of the top two, which is enough to secure a place at the finals in Morocco.

