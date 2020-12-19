Can Eagles end bad run against Jogoos?

Today | 3pm Express vs. SC Villa -Sanyuka TV Myda vs. Mbarara City Kitara vs. Onduparaka UPDF vs. Police Sunday Kyetume vs. Bul, Njeru 1pm Busoga Utd vs. Vipers 3.30pm (TV)

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Express’ last league win over eternal rivals SC Villa dates back to April 7, 2017 – a 1-0 home victory.

Since then, the Red Eagles have struggled to pick points from their guests, losing four of six encounters, including a Villa double last season.

The two headline a four-game day with Villa arriving in much better mental shape having ended KCCA’s three-match winning streak early in the week.

Conversely, coach Wasswa Bbosa’s Express are just from an uninspiring display in the 1-1 away draw to Mbarara City.

“We had a good first half in Mbarara but failed to use our chances and in the second half they pegged us back,” explained Bbosa.

“We definitely have to be better against Villa because we cannot afford to be off if we are to win.”

George Senkaaba, Frank Kalanda and Godfrey Lwesibawa, the latter scorer in the said draw, will have spent the last few days with Bbosa navigating how to breach Villa.

Advertisement

The Red Eagles are two places and have as many points below Villa in seventh, although they have played one StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) game fewer. Express, the six-time champions, have five points.

Villa coach Edward Kaziba believes they are entering this clash in better psychological shape.

“We had to win after losing to URA,” said the coach of their 2-1 victory over KCCA early this week.

“We couldn’t lose to URA and then also to KCCA before facing Express. So I’m happy we come into this one after victory and we want to build on it.”

Nicholas Kabonge and Ronald Ssekiganda were the heroes in gunning down a confident KCCA side and Kaziba will expect more from them.

Derrick Ndahiro and Gavin Kizito at the back, Goffin Oyirwoth and Benson Muhindo through the middle and Isaac Ogwang will also have to be on song for the 16-time record champions to continue their fine run against Express.

Forces affair

Some good miles away from Wankulukuku will be another important matter of interest. UPDF will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing their perfect start to Kyetume on Wednesday.

The soldiers welcome their colleagues in arms but rivals on the pitch, Police.

Both UPDF and Police coaches Kefa and Abdallah Mubiru have started the season on fire.

Police added their 5-0 thrashing of Kitara with a 3-0 dismissal of

Busoga United midweek to go top on 10 points (before yesterday’s round of games).

UPDF are third on nine points.

amwanguhya@ug.nationmedia.com