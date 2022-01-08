CAN effect: Africa Cup of Nations throws up jab dilemma

Mola, the mascot of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) is seen during the trophy tour in the streets of Yaounde on January 5, 2022. The Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) starts on January 9, 2022 in Cameroon after a postponement in 2021. Photo / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In the week before Sunday's first match in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon, many fans have overcome reluctance and asked to be vaccinated.

"If I get the jab, it's just for the Indomitable Lions. I'm ready to die for them," says Vincent Nemgne as he receives a coronavirus vaccine to see Cameroon open Africa's top football tournament.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.