Cape Verde heading for fairytale World Cup berth

The Cape Verde Islands could become the second smallest country to qualify for a World Cup after they took a step closer on Tuesday, while Senegal staged a stunning recovery to boost their chances of a berth at next year’s finals in North America.

Egypt, South Africa and Ivory Coast also moved towards securing first place in their respective groups on a busy day of qualifiers across the continent.

Cape Verde's 1-0 home win over Cameroon put them four points clear of the Indomitable Lions in Group D and they have their destiny in their hands with two matches to play next month.

The west African island archipelago, with a population of just above 600,000, won in Praia with a 54th-minute goal from striker Dailon Livramento, who stripped Carlos Baleba of the ball in his own half before sprinting away from the defenders and slotting the ball expertly past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Cape Verde need three points from next month’s qualifiers away to Libya and at home against Eswatini.

Iceland, with about 350,000 people, is the smallest country to have competed at the finals when they played at Russia 2018.

Senegal moved closer to making it three World Cups in a row after coming from 2-0 down to beat Democratic Republic of Congo 3-2 away in Kinshasa, where the 80,000 Stade des Martyrs was packed to capacity four hours before the Group B clash.

After Nicolas Jackson missed with a close-range header in the fifth minute, the Congolese opened the scoring through Cedric Bakambu in the 27th minute before Yoane Wissa extended their lead five minutes later.

Senegal pulled one back through Pape Gueye in the 39th minute, with Jackson equalising early in the second half before Pape Matar Sarr won the game with an 87th-minute volley to leave his side two points clear of their second-placed opponents.

Egypt would have become the third African country to qualify -- after Morocco and Tunisia -- had they won in Burkina Faso but a 0-0 draw means they still need two points from their final two Group A fixtures to make sure.

African champions Ivory Coast remain one point ahead of Gabon in Group F after the two teams drew 0-0 in Franceville.

Gabon had the better chances as a noisy home crowd willed them on and came within inches of victory when Shavy Babicka rattled the woodwork three minutes from time.

South Africa remain in the driving seat in Group C after a 1-1 home draw with Nigeria, which all but ends any hopes the Super Eagles had of direct qualification.

An own goal from Nigeria captain William Troost Ekong handed hosts South Africa the lead in Bloemfontein but Calvin Bassey equalised on the stroke of halftime.