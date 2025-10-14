Cape Verde re-open age-old diaspora question

Hundreds of football supporters turned up at Nakivubo Stadium on June 2, 2024 to catch a glimpse of Uganda's professionals, particularly Joel Kitamirike, as the Cranes prepared for a game against DR Congo.

The Congo game was a 2006 Africa Cup of Nations/World Cup qualifier.

The crowd at Nakivubo, the first of its kind for a national team's training session, paid Shs2,000 and filled the open stands, covered stands and pavilion.

Kitamirike, born here, was then at Premier League side Chelsea having moved to England at the age of six.

Although Kitamirike was keen to play, Ugandan immigration law did not permit dual nationality. He was unwilling to give up British citizenship in order to get a Ugandan passport so he missed the game.

Amendment

Uganda did not allow dual citizenship until 2009 with the passage of the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control (Amendment) Act 2009, following a 2005 constitutional amendment.

This legislation permits Ugandans to acquire another citizenship while retaining their Ugandan one and allows non-Ugandans to become citizens without forfeiting their original nationality.

Consequently, the current Uganda Cranes team has benefited from the change in the law as English-born defenders Toby Sibbick and Jordan Obita chose the country of their descent.

Ssibick was born Isleworth whereas Obita’s birthplace is Oxford. Before them, Elio Capradosi, born at Nsambya hospital to an Italian father and DR Congolese mother, had picked Uganda.

There have been many experiments, the most prominent of them being Martin Kayongo Mutumba, a Swedish-born Ugandan.

Toby Sibbick.

His seven national team appearances between 2012 and 2024 left no mark as he struggled to adapt to the culture here. There could still be many more.

Today’s chatrooms still discuss, largely in hope, that one day, Man. City teenage gem Divine Tayon Mahogany Mukasa will come down here despite being born in England.

The case of Cape Verde

Cape Verde’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Monday night must have reminded many of the need to find ways to bring in as many players born and bred in the diaspora

The Blue Sharks became the second-smallest nation to reach the World Cup after the islanders beat Eswatini 3-0 at home.

They finished top of group D on 23 points, four clear of Africa’s record eight-time World Cup finalists Cameroon in second.

With a domestic top flight featuring just 12 teams, the Blue Sharks have relied heavily on foreign-based players and members of the diaspora to improve its footballing fortunes over recent years.

Cape Verde gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and first attempted to reach the 2002 World Cup hosted in Japan and South Korea.

That is 24 years after Uganda first tried to qualify for the World Cup – the 1978 edition in Argentina.

Uganda vs. Cape Verde

Two decades ago, Uganda and Cape Verde met for the first time in international football – in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers. The sides picked identical 1-0 home victories.

The two met again in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Uganda won both the home and away games 1-0.

Since then, the archipelago of 10 islands in the Atlantic Ocean, with a population of just under 525,000 according to the latest figures from the World Bank, intensified finding players with an attachment to the nation. That has culminated in making the 2026 World Cup.

Centre-back Roberto 'Pico' Lopes says the fact Africa now has a guaranteed nine slots at the expanded 48-team World Cup - up from five at Qatar 2022 - has benefitted them.

"Traditionally, it's been difficult to qualify for the World Cup, especially in Africa where you had to finish first [in your group] to have a chance," Lopes told the BBC before the trip to Libya.

"This time, if you finish first, you're in. The motivation to be first and hold on to that has been crucial."

Obita (L) and Capradosi.

Lesson from a lion

It’s perhaps something the entire continent learnt from seeing Senegal reach the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup.

Then-coach, the late Bruno Metsu, famously travelled across the world to interest players with Senegalese roots to come home.

It paid immediate fruits and the Lions of Teranga have never looked back since.

You could add that a significant portion of the Moroccan team that reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup were born and raised in Europe.

Prominent players across Africa with European roots

Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly - Born in France

Bouna Sarr - Born in France

Abdou Diallo - Born in France

Nampalys Mendy - Born in France

Edouard Mendy - Born in France

Morocco

Achraf Hakimi - Born in Spain

Hakim Ziyech - Born in the Netherlands

Mehdi Benatia - Born in France

Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Born in France

Ghana

Iñaki Williams - Born in Spain

Tariq Lamptey - Born in London, England.

Patrick Pfeffer - Born in Vienna, Austria.

Nigeria

Ademola Lookman - Born in London, England

William Troost-Ekong - Born in the Netherlands

Ola Aina - Born in London, England

Semi Ajayi - Born in London, England

Central African Republic

Geoffrey Kondogbia- Born in France

Tunisia