Cash bonanza not enough for Kitara to stop Shaban

Kitara face a daunting task in their continental campaign, needing to overturn a 3-2 loss to Al Hilal in Libya during the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round on Friday night.

The loss leaves them with the challenge of winning by at least two goals to keep their hopes alive.

Before the game, Caf announced a $50,000 (Sh180m) grant for all teams, but this did little to summon Kabalega’s spirits in the first half.

Coach Brian Ssenyondo had admitted they had limited knowledge about Al Hilal although they were well aware of the threat posed by Uganda Cranes striker Muhammad Shaban who joined their Libyan opponents from KCCA weeks ago.

Shaban proved to be a handful, heading home from a free kick in the fourth minute despite being closely marked by Ronald Otti. He had another goal wrongfully cancelled later in the game moments before limping off with an injury.

Ssenyondo made a tactical change, substituting midfielder Marvin Nyanzi for striker Brian Aheebwa in the 16th minute but instead, the Libyans doubled the lead a minute later through Talha Rizq to sum up Kitara’s awful debut half.

Paddy Muhumuza was introduced after the restart to stabilize the team, but Kitara’s problems worsened when Chrispus Kusiima was sent off for handling the ball outside the box while trying to stop Shaban.

Despite these setbacks, Aheebwa scored a stunning long-range goal, and Denis Omedi added another after a brilliant solo run but Faisal Al-Badri’s earlier penalty proved decisive. Kitara also had a penalty call that was controversially waved.

Ssenyondo acknowledged the team's early nerves in their debut but will build his plans for the second leg on their improved second-half performance

“We went and strategized how to overcome the nervousness and I'm pleased with the character we showed even after the red card,” Ssenyondo said after the match.

“We created more chances than them in the second half but luck wasn’t on our side. We have seen what they can do and will work on that to push for something in the second game,” he added.

The return leg is set for Friday, August 23, with the winner advancing to face Egypt's Al Masry in the second round.

2024 Caf Confederation Cup

First preliminary Round

Result

Kitara 2-3 Al Hilal Benghazi

Return leg - Friday

Al Hilal Benghazi vs Kitara - Benghazi