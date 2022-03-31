Cash rewards will curb growing match fixing vice - Fufa

The local football fraternity was stunned to the core last week following the news that three stakeholders were suspended from soccer activities for alleged match-fixing.

The accused included businessman Abraham Luzzi (10-year ban), James Kaweesa (15 years) and journalist David Isabirye (two years).

Match fixing in Ugandan football is a disease that has unfortunately reared its ugly head more than once lately, and the troubling thought formed the bulk of the discussion of the 26th Fufa Executive Committee convened on Saturday at Fufa House in Mengo.

Policy of reward

Committing to zero tolerance against all kinds of match fixing, the Committee passed a policy of reward and protection of whistleblowers during investigations of cases of match fixing.

They staked Shs1m to be paid to any person that provides information that is proven to be correct and useful in determining cases of match fixing. One of the biggest reasons players are susceptible to bribes is that they are in some kind of desperate financial need.

Fufa Communications Director Ahmed Hussein says the Shs1m bounty, for the start, will be consumarate for the services offered by the whistleblowers.

“It is a decision arrived at by the Fufa Exco. No money can ever be enough for humanity. We have made a start to opening up doors for those willing to provide proof of the vice. I don’t think a whistleblower is driven by the amount of money but by the love of the beautiful game. They need protection assurance when they provide information,” he told Daily Monitor.