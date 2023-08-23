CBE, Buja aim for top slot

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia must beat Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan to top Group A of the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday.

The last time the sides met in 2021, CBE left 10-0 winners with their captain Loza Abera scoring six of the goals.

Abera is chasing the top scorer’s gong to emulate her feat of the past two editions of qualifiers and although she has downplayed that fact, she will be motivated to get closer to Kampala Queens’ Fazila Ikwaput who now has eight goals.

“We do what the coach asks,” Abera said after she was taken off with just one goal to her name against also rans FAD from Djibouti last week. That is a match she could have scored more. After all, Ikwaput scored five against the same side on Monday.

The striker rightfully says that winning their games is more important as Yei have showed progress. They lost just 3-0 to Kampala Queens (KQ) and 1-0 to Buja Queens – a side that has players from the Simba Queens side that beat Yei 4-0 last year in Dar-es-Salaam.

If CBE win, they will top the group and meet 2021 winners Vihiga Queens in the semifinals. That will be a return of one of the first rivalries of this competition as CBE beat Vihiga 4-2 in the 2021 group stages before the latter recovered to win their meeting in the finals 2-1 and qualify for the Champions League in Morocco that year.

Hope springs eternal

Should CBE deflate and lose by more than two goals, hosts Kampala Queens will rise from the dead and make the semis.

Overall, should CBE drop points whether through a draw or win, Buja will top the group by beating FAD. In fact FAD can bring KQ back into the competition by beating Buja.

Buja have found goals hard to come by in this tournament. They have won two games marginally; 1-0 against Yei and 2-1 against KQ. They also lost 2-1 after taking the lead against CBE when the group stages opened.

That will give FAD some encouragement because the last time they met a Burundian side in 2021, the contest was close as they lost 2-1 to PVP Buyenzi at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA QUALIFIERS – GROUP A

THURSDAY FIXTURES AT FTC – NJERU

CBE vs. Yei Joint Stars, 1pm