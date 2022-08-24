CBE in the way of another Ugandan dream

She Corporate achieved the bare minimum by making the semi-finals of the Cecafa region Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers on Saturday.





But even by their players' own admission, on their Twitter accounts, that feat is not enough. Most of them tweeted that there were "two games left to make history."





The Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions hold the dream of a country desperate to have a club compete at the second edition of the Champions League in Morocco after Lady Doves fell short of making it to the inaugural edition held in the Maghreb country last year.





That Lady Doves campaign was ended in a semi-finals penalty shootout by Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in the zonal qualifiers in Nairobi.





Now CBE stand in the way of She Corporate at the same stage.





Beating CBE will not only earn The Sharks a place in the final but also some bragging rights for bettering Doves' achievements.





As things stand Doves are still the better Ugandan side to have participated in these qualifiers owing to their results against Simba; a 0-0 group stage draw and a 2-1 win in the third place playoffs.





Corporate lost 2-0 to Simba in the groups last week and must show considerable improvement to overcome CBE today.





CBE demystified

CBE love to keep the ball but they also come at a time when Ugandan teams have demystified their talisman Loza Abera.





Abera was a tormentor of the national team Crested Cranes in their 2016 and 2019 meetings and also scored when CBE ousted Doves.





But she has since been in the Ethiopian teams that Uganda beat; last year to qualify for the Women Africa Cup of Nations and in June en route to winning the Cecafa Women Championship.





She Corporate, according to their associate head coach Charles Ayiekoh "will need to be patient" out of possession.





That plan could help them close spaces against CBE and also set the Sharks for well worked counter attacks. Ayiekoh believes "it will work."





CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA QUALIFIERS - TODAY

CBE (Ethiopia) vs. She Corporate, 1pm