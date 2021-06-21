Cecafa: Cranes regroup

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Head coach Morley Byekwaso was yesterday expecting a full house of the lo3the 40-man squad to prepare for the 2021 Cecafa Senor Challenge Cup due in Ethiopia.

But as the team, which will comprise Under-23 players and three over age players, regroups at Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi for residential training , Byekwaso admitted the Covid-19 situation in the country will shape his squad composition.

“We are undergoing Covid-19 tests and it is difficult to see how players who return positive tests and need to be isolated for about two weeks can catch up with the rest,” he said.

He is also upbeat about working with the players for a considerable period after the domestic league was cancelled following the government lockdown announced on Friday.

The Cecafa tournament is expected to run July 3-18 in Ethiopia.

“It is always nice to work with the team for some time before a tournament. The plan was to have as many players from the U-20 team we had at Afcon,” Byekwaso said, shrugging off raised eyebrows after he summoned 10 players from his club KCCA.

Up to 13 players are from the Hippos team that finished second in the Afcon Under-20 finals in Mauritania March.

Byekwaso also summoned five over age players, including goalkeepers Charles Lukwago, South Africa-based Ismail Watenga as well as Saidi Kyeyune, Murushid Jjuuko and Yunus Ssentamu. He will pick three of them.

Sentamu, who has scored a league leading 16 goals thus far for Vipers, is joined in the squad by Eric Kambale, who has netted 15 times for Express.

Uganda beat Eritrea 3-0 to win the last edition of the Senior Challenge Cup in 2019.

essenono@ug.nationmedia.com




