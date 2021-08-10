Cecafa-dreaming Red Eagles play Bul in Cup

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

It is 53 days since the majority of topflight league players kicked a ball. Those featuring for Bul, Police and Vipers, they must now dust themselves up and prepare for Stanbic Uganda Cup action that resumes August 17.

This followed semifinals draw of the Cup yesterday after Fufa opted to conclude the tournament on the field.

The federation had earlier picked URA for the Caf Confederation Cup, a slot hitherto reserved for the Cup winners.

“Fufa made the decision to name URA as the Caf representative to beat the deadline; the only criteria we had was to go with the league runner-up,” Decolas Kiiza, Fufa deputy CEO, said.

The decision was necessitated after government announced a 42-day lockdown that ended on July 30. But concerns have been raised over Fufa;s decision to conclued the Uganda Cup.

“We had not planned for this situation but we’ll use the available players especially from our youth team,” Bul coach Alex Isabirye said.

Bul appear to be the most affected having released up to 13 first team players that featured in the 2020/2021 season yet only last season’s players are eligible in the Cup encounters.

Fitness and financial concerns have also been raised with a number of clubs yet to resume their preseason.

“Times are difficult. We had sent players to rest. Mobilising them and then training is a challenging situation in such a short period of time,” Vipers CEO Simon Peter Njuba opined.

The season’s Cup has been played on home and away basis and the two legs will between on August 19 and 31.

Mutyaba gives Bbosa hope

While three of the clubs involved in the Cup semifinal have been on holiday, the return of domestic action might suit Express in the short-term.

The Uganda Premier League champions play Zanzibar’s KMKM in the Kagame Cup semifinal today where they will be looking to 2019 winner Muzamir Mutyaba’s form and creativity.

The deft midfielder was the engine that drove KCCA to their second Cecafa title before they parted ways in 2020 for him to cross over to Wankulukuku.

Mutyaba’s impact in the league was not readily felt due to injury and form issues but when they stepped in Dar es Salaam, he rediscovered his groove.

Express coach Wasswa Bbosa couldn’t hide his delight as the crafty midfielder feign Nyasa Big Bullets’ defence before expertly finding the back of the net.

