Breeze of fresh air. Nandago leaves Tanzaia’s Irene Elias Kisisa on the turf in Uganda’s 1-0 win on November 6. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Cecafa: Silent assassin Nandago comes of age

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • In her weaknesses, Khalifa saw strength usually asking himself how lethal this diminutive player could be if she only released the ball at the right time and in the right place.

Coach Ayub Khalifa seems to have found the missing piece of his jigsaw puzzle in Hadijah Nandago.
Last year when he was still U-17 women national team coach, Khalifa had to pack three players comfortable playing on the wing in the line behind talisman Juliet Nalukenge.

