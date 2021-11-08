Cecafa: Silent assassin Nandago comes of age

Coach Ayub Khalifa seems to have found the missing piece of his jigsaw puzzle in Hadijah Nandago.

Last year when he was still U-17 women national team coach, Khalifa had to pack three players comfortable playing on the wing in the line behind talisman Juliet Nalukenge.

Fauzia Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira usually took turns playing centrally off Nalukenge while Catherine Nagadya alternated wings depending on the flow of the game.

“I wasn’t getting in because I used to fear holding the ball and would release it sooner, as if it was a hot potato,” Nandago says.

In her weaknesses, Khalifa saw strength usually asking himself how lethal this diminutive player could be if she only released the ball at the right time and in the right place.

“She is creative and knows how to use the ball so it has become a bit easy for me to give her that responsibility,” Khalifa says.

So his advice, according to Nandago – who also plays for him at Kawempe Muslim – has always been “that I should keep the ball just a bit more. Be confident and not pity myself then everything will fall into place.”

After over a year of hard work with time almost frozen off a busy school and football schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything now seems to come together.

Nagadya, now relegated to the bench, has been the victim of Nandago’s rise since the group graduated to the U-20 team. Najjemba and Kunihira are now typical wide forwards. But few can pick a bone about Nandago’s progress.

Timely rise

Nandago seems to relish control of game in the final third. A quick look at the tangibles, shows that she pops up in the opponents box at the right time. She has scored four crucial goals for the U-20 team, almost all identical efforts earned while she is unmarked within six yards.

First the 38th minute effort to restore Uganda’s lead in a 3-1 win over Kenya in the U-20 World Cup qualifiers in Kitende. Then each of the other three were openers against Burundi, Djibouti and Eritrea.

In those games and against Kenya, Uganda scored a combined 33 goals and Nandago was directly involved in a seven of them.

Nandago is not only always making late runs to the box or supporting the forwards with third-man runs but she also covers for her midfield when they venture forward.

She is constantly threading through balls to the centre forwards and making everyone involved with her one-touch passes. She is also more often than not effective when she joins Kunihira to press opponents.

She also has the awareness and game reading to complete runs as a forward whenever Nalukenge, or Najjemba go wide.

“I thank God because I have never been in this kind of form and I hope I retain it for long,” says the Senior Four leaver.

The midfield is still lightweight and she will need to grow physically while there are moments in the game, usually during opponents goalkicks and build ups, when Khalifa has shouted at her to not turn her back against the ball.

There is more that the 16-year-old can learn but for now, Khalifa likes what he sees.

Uganda a point from glory

Uganda need a point against Ethiopia to be crowned the maiden champions of the Cecafa women’s U-20 tomorrow. Uganda who beat Tanzania 1-0 on Saturday, face Ethiopia in the last match of what will be as a final of the tournament with both sides tied on 12 points. [Fred Mwambu]

Saturday result

Burundi 0-1 Ethiopia

Eritrea 2-0 Djibouti

Uganda 1-0 Tanzania

Tuesday 1pm

Djibouti vs. Tanzania

3.30pm

Uganda vs Ethiopia

At a glance