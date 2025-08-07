Cecafa to sharpen Minnaert's new-look Venoms

As Vipers gear up for Saturday’s Caf Champions League Preliminary Round draw in Dar es Salaam, their attention is also firmly fixed on the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup — a tournament that could sharpen their claws for continental conquest and, just as importantly, help them chase down a missing jewel in their trophy cabinet.

For all their recent dominance in Ugandan football, the Venoms have never won the Kagame Cup, a fact that still stings in the shadow of illustrious compatriots.

KCCA, winners in 1978 and 2019, SC Villa, three-time champions (1987, 2003 & 2005), and Express, crowned in 2021, have all tasted Cecafa glory.

But Vipers, the current bull in the kraal, are still battling for their maiden crown.

That hunger couldn’t have come at a better time. The 2025 Kagame Cup, running from September 2–15 in Dar es Salaam, arrives at a pivotal and controversial moment in the football calendar — right on the heels of Chan, and just before the league and FUFA Super 8 kick off. But for Vipers, it is a blessing in disguise.

New Belgian head coach Ivan Minnaert, armed with a Uefa Pro License and experience across Africa, is already transforming the Venoms into a tactically sharp, mentally disciplined outfit.

His assistant, John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda, who co-guided the club to a league and Uganda Cup double last season, is convinced the Kagame Cup is a perfect test bed.

“We are enjoying training under the new coach and I believe we will do well in all competitions — Kagame, Caf, Super Eight, and the league. We are just waiting for our Cranes stars to return so we can assemble a winning side,” Luyinda told Saturday Monitor.

All out

That anticipated return of Chan-tested players — Allan Okello, Karim Watambala, Yunus Sentamu, Enock Ssebaggala, Marvin Youngman, Hillary Mukundane, Denis Kiggundu, and Rogers Torach — could tilt the scales in Vipers’ favour.

Add to that a strong transfer window featuring Mark Yallah, Kevin Dasylva Bady, Chukwuma, and Ssebaggala, and the club looks primed for something special.

Their last Caf Champions League campaign in 2022/23 saw them make history by reaching the group stage, only to finish bottom.

But now, backed by depth and cohesion, they want more — and the Kagame Cup may just be the springboard.

With heavyweights like Simba, Young Africans, APR, Kenya Police, and Al Hilal confirmed for the tournament, Minnaert’s Vipers will be tested against elite East and Central African opposition.

The time is ripe. The pedigree is growing. The stage is set. Now, Vipers must do what their predecessors have done — conquer CECAFA, and charge into Caf with a roar.

The confirmed Cecafa Kagame Cup teams; Vipers (Uganda), Young Africans (Tanzania), Simba (Tanzania), Al Hilal (Sudan), Kenya Police FC (Kenya), El Merriekh SC Bentiu (South Sudan), Mlandege SC (Zanzibar), Ethiopia Insurance (Ethiopia), MCC FC (Somalia), APR FC (Rwanda), Anglesey Noir FC (Burundi), and ASAS Djibouti (Djibouti)