Challenging Magogo

No known contenders . Challengers Ssewanyana and Sekatawa plotting a joint candidate to prevent Magogo from earning a third term which would extend his reign to 12 years, making him the longest serving Fufa president

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Eng. Moses Magogo is currently contesting with a shadow in his bid to earn a third four-year term as Fufa president.

Days after he declared that he will stand in August’s election, no one has publicly stated the intention to unseat him.

In the two previous elective assemblies, 2013 and 2017, Magogo has been unopposed with some of his would-be opponents calling the process unfair.

Outgoing Vision Group chief executive officer Robert Kabushenga, Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and Proline director Mujib Kasule among others have had unsuccessful bids.

Allan Ssewanyana

All failed to meet the prerequisites in the electoral code passed in 2012 when Lawrence Mulindwa was Fufa president. Magogo deputized him back then.

“For one to take the top football jobs, he or she must be nominated at least one of the eight Fufa regions. In addition, you need endorsements from a UPL club & a Special Interest Group,” one of the clauses states.

Besides only members being able to propose candidates a month before the assembly, one must have been in football administration for seven of the 10 years preceding an election.

“It is very dangerous to mix football and politics. Countries that have developed in football don’t mix the two,” Kasule, a member of the committee that drafted the code, says.

Mujib Kasule

Advertisement

Game of Cards

“Football is like a church, it should welcome people from different walks of life which is not the case.

“I am not yet so much into the challenge. It is surprising the election program was publicised one week to the district elections (starting tomorrow).

“They have played their games for four years, placed their people and telling you to traverse the entire country now is next to impossible,” Kasule says.

A like-minded Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West Member of Parliament (MP), has some cards up his sleeves.

“I’m officially announcing my next step on Monday,” Ssewanyana promises. “I know everything going on. I’m moving slowly but tactically. I only need the regional and club delegates.”

The assembly is comprised of 88 delegates drawn from the associations that form Fufa. Vipers’ official Harunah Kyobe has been part of it previously before parting ways in 2013.

He ruled out a return of Mulindwa. “He is definitely out and focusing on Vipers development. I would suggest a coalition president and look at a person like Ali Sekatawa,” Kyobe says.

Last year, Nyamityobora patron Sekatawa flirted with running but has since gone cold. He is the Director Legal and Corporate Affairs at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU).

Ali Sekatawa

When contacted, Sekatawa said he “was aware of the ongoing elections and will communicate his decision (to run or not) next week.”

Magogo, also Budiope East MP-elect, told the media on Tuesday at Jevine Hotel that they intend to organize free and fair elections.

“There is going to be many political emotions towards the elections but we won’t entertain anybody using politics in football. Vying for this post is not a crime,” Magogo stressed.

With his eight-year tenure ending, reports were rife that current Fufa executive committee members Justus Mugisha (also first vice president), Ronnie Kalema and Rogers Byamukama were jostling to replace him. All have since gone numb.

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com

