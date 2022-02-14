Champions Doves Martyr-ed in Masindi

Change of order. UMHS captain Patience Nabulobi commandeered a 3-1 win over Doves. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Elsewhere, Hasifah Nassuna’s 31st minute strike was enough to give UCU Lady Cardinals maximum points against the stubborn newly promoted She Maroons in Mukono.

Elizabeth Nakigozi showed early intent as Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) -  Lubaga beat Lady Doves 3-1 away in Masindi during their Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) clash on Saturday

