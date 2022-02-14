Champions Doves Martyr-ed in Masindi

Elizabeth Nakigozi showed early intent as Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) - Lubaga beat Lady Doves 3-1 away in Masindi during their Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) clash on Saturday

The win was UMHS’s first after their 2-0 defeat to She Corporate on the opening weekend of the FWSL season in Nakawa.

Nakigozi’s 15th minute goal was a good reward for the visitors’ commendable start. But Doves, who continue to be without want-away national team goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro, grew into the game in the second half.

Related Advantage Vipers after KCCA falter Soccer

“The player has her personal challenges but she keeps saying she is returning to camp,” coach Rajab Buyinza said post match.

“We now take her to be absconding and her issue will be handled by management. However, one fall does not stop a child from learning how to walk, so as talent developers, we have to develop new goalkeepers,” he added.

Buyinza’s and his troops’ search for an equaliser left them vulnerable at the back and Latifah Nakasi capitalised in the 63rd minute to make it 2-0.

Riticia Nabbosa pulled one back for the hosts five minutes later to give her side a fighting chance.

But national U-20 utility player Catherine Nagadya, scored in stoppage time to make it 3-1, condemning Doves to their first ever home defeat in three top flight seasons.

“Last weekend, we could not take our chances and that is what cost us. But we did a lot of work on finishing during the week and we are glad it has paid off,” UMHS coach Rogers Nkugwa, said.

Mission 100 continues

Elsewhere, Hasifah Nassuna’s 31st minute strike was enough to give UCU Lady Cardinals maximum points against the stubborn newly promoted She Maroons in Mukono.

UCU look to have their own ineffectiveness in attack but they will be dragged by Nassuna’s target to make 100 league goals – since she started playing in the top flight in 2015.

“I’m sure I’ll enjoy playing as a forward this season. I’m six goals away but I hope we get to the target real quick so we can set new targets,” Nassuna said.