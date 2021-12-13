Champions League draw to be 'entirely redone' after error

This handout picture released by the UEFA shows the result of the Champions League round of 16 draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, on December 13, 2021. The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, with the second legs on 8/9/15/16 March. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The problem was made evident when Manchester United's name was drawn to face Villarreal, despite the fact the two clubs could not have played one another having been in the same group.

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is to be "entirely redone" after an embarrassing technical error, European football's governing body UEFA said on Monday.

