Champions SC Villa score four in league opener

Champions SC Villa got their Startimes Uganda Premier League title defence off to a bright start with a 4-2 win over Mbarara City at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Monday evening.

Arnold Odong put the Jogoos ahead after eight minutes when he headed in a free kick from Elvis Ngonde.

Midfielder Elvis Ngonde then added the second goal 10 minutes later with a stunning 35 yard effort after the ball fell kindly into his path following a mazy run from playmaker Patrick Kakande.

The goal at that stage underlined Villa's superiority showing they have not lost any of the attacking verve that led them to a record extending 17th League title last season.

And like last season, it was league MVP Kakande who again run the show at Wankulukuku capping a fine display with a solo effort that saw him beat his marker before squeezing the ball in from a tight angle for a 3-0 lead a minute into the second half.

Hakim Kiwanuka then added the fourth with a solo effort of his own as the Jogoos threatened to run riot in coach Morley Byekwaso's first game as Villa head coach.

He will be upset by the complacency that crept into his side to allow Seiri Arigumaho and Paul Busolo to pull two goals back.