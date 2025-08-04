Champions Senegal begin title defence

Reigning African Nations Championship (Chan) kings, Senegal, begin their title defence against fellow giants, Nigeria, looking to put the best foot forward at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar - Tanzania on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated match-up of the delayed 2024 Chan edition has all the hallmarks of an all-star clash in a group that also includes Congo and Sudan.

Defending their own

Led by coach Souleymane Diallo, Senegal aim to defend the title won in Algeria last year (2022 edition), where they beat the hosts.

The Teranga Lions showcased their strength in qualifying, defeating Liberia 3-0 in the first leg and securing a 1-1 draw in the return.

Their squad, built around a robust defense and swift counterattacks, features stars like forward Oumar Ba (US Gorée), a clinical finisher, and midfielder Baye Assane Ciss, who dictates play with precision.

Recent friendlies saw narrow 2-1 losses to Uganda and Tanzania, but these could be argued to have been strategic tests to refine their approach.

Senegal’s experience and cohesion make them favourites, though they’ll need to be sharp against Nigeria’s ambition.

Resurgent Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been absent from Chan since their 2018 final loss. They return under coach Eric Chelle with renewed vigor.

They qualified with a 3-1 aggregate win over Ghana, showcasing resilience. Nigeria boast talents like forward Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United), the league’s top scorer, and midfielder Harrison Austin (Ikorodu City), a key cog in Chelle’s disciplined setup.

A recent 0-0 draw against Zanzibar in a friendly highlighted their defensive strength, but they’ll need to find their scoring touch.

Tactical outlook

Senegal’s game plan will likely centre on a solid defensive core, with players like Daouda Ba and Moussa Diallo tasked with neutralising Nigeria’s attack, while Oumar Ba looks to capitalise on counterattacks.

Nigeria will rely on their physicality and Chelle’s structured approach to disrupt Senegal’s flow, with the midfield duel between Ciss and Austin likely to shape the game.

Both teams know a win in this opener will set the tone for Group D, where only the top two advance.

Gritty Congo-Sudan affair

Elsewhere in the group and at the same stadium, Congo face Sudan in with both sides also looking to start strong.

Congo, known for their physicality and direct style, qualified with a 0-0 draw and a subsequent win over Equatorial Guinea. They’ll rely on their robust approach to overpower their opponents.

Coached by Gjanian Kwesi Appiah, Sudan lean on a core of 13 Al-Hilal Khartoum players, including goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Fateh and midfielder Mohamed Al-Rasheed.

Their 2-1 second-leg win over Ethiopia secured their spot, and their history of solid performances at Chan (third place in 2011) makes them a threat.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Group D

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Congo vs Sudan, 5pm EAT