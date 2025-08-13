Chan 2024: E. Africa leads bonus league

East Africa has injected new life in the ongoing African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024.

Historically, the tournament has at times struggled to attract significant fan interest and media attention. This year, however, the co-hosting arrangement between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda has injected a new sense of excitement and a vibrant atmosphere.

This event, which is serving as a "dry run" for the Afcon 2027, which the same three nations will co-host, has witnessed presidential-level engagement, high-stakes bonuses and a record prize pool.

Unprecedented

Leading the charge is Uganda, whose President Yoweri Museveni has pledged an unprecedented bonus of Shs1.2b ($336,000) for every match the Uganda Cranes win. For the team of approximately 35 players and staff, this amounts to roughly Shs35m per person for each victory.

This is further complemented by a Shs70m ($20,000) private donation from the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and a Shs20m pledge from businessman Hamis Kiggundu for every win, which is another.

These lucrative incentives are a direct call to the team, which is drawn from the local Uganda Premier League, to overcome its historical group-stage exit.

Not to be outdone, co-host Kenya has put forward a highly competitive bonus structure from President William Ruto. Each player on the Harambee Stars squad receives KES1m (Shs27m) for a win, and KES500,000 (Shs13.8m) for a draw. The rewards increase significantly as the team progresses, with a KES 600m ($4.68m) prize for winning the championship.

To boost the support during a breakfast meeting with the team, President William Ruto was quoted as saying: "Guys, it cannot get better than this. We have tripled the rewards so that everyone does their best."

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has also pledged an additional KES400m (Sh11b) if the team wins the title, bringing the total potential prize for a championship win KES1b, ($7.8 million).

Tanzania's "Goli la Mama"

Tanzania, also joined the fray. President Samia Suluhu has promised a Tsh1b ($400,000 USD) bonus if the Taifa Stars win the CHAN title. To further incentivise a winning start, the Tanzanian government is also offering a Tsh10m (Shs13m) bonus for every goal scored in the group stage.

Morocco's national team, the Atlas Lions, has also received a strong incentive package from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

Each player is set to receive a bonus of 500,000 Moroccan Dirhams (MAD) for a championship victory, which is about ($50,000). The bonuses are tiered to reward progression, with players earning 400,000 MAD ($40,000) for a second-place finish, 300,000 MAD ($30,000) for third place, and 200,000 MAD ($20,000) for fourth. Even making it to the quarter-finals guarantees a 100,000 MAD ($10,000) bonus for each player.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) could earn up to N5 billion ($5.35m) if the Super Eagles wins the tournament.

The Super Eagles are making a return to CHAN after missing the last edition and will be aiming to build on their previous best finish as runners-up in 2018.

Beyond those pledges, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has also raised the financial stakes. The total prize pool has been increased to an impressive $10.4m. The champions will receive a record-breaking $3.m, a 75% increase from the previous edition.