CHAN 2024: Guinea off to solid start in Namboole

It had to be a Bangoura. Or a Camara. One way or another.

There were four Bangouras and two Camaras in Guinea’s starting XI, another Camara on the touchline as head coach, and four more Camaras on the bench.

So when Aboubacar Bangoura beat his man down the left and squared to Alhassane Bangoura, who helped it on for Mohamed Bangoura to tuck home past Niger’s Mulahamadou Kassali for a 47th-minute winner — it was no surprise at all.

Guinea goalkeeper Ousmane Camara’s clean sheet and coach Souleymane Camara’s calm tactical hand completed a day of poetic nomenclature at Namboole, as Syli National opened their Chan 2024 account with a 1-0 win.

The result gives Guinea an early lead in Group C — which also features Uganda, Algeria, and South Africa.

Uganda and Algeria faced off late Monday night, with the East African tournament co-host falling 3-0 to the Desert Foxes. Uganda became the first of the three co-hosts to suffer a defeat in the competition, following Tanzania’s 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in Saturday’s opener and Kenya’s 1-0 win against DR Congo in Nairobi on Sunday.

Guinea will face the Cranes on Friday with three crucial points already in the bag.

Group C results

Niger 0-1 Guinea

Uganda 0-1 Algeria