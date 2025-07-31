Chan 2024: Pamoja in heart and soul

The wait is over. As Dar es Salaam’s skyline shimmers in the twilight, Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium pulses with the energy of 60,000 fans, their cheers echoing East Africa’s pride.

On Saturday, Tanzania ignites the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, carrying the torch for the EA Pamoja dream — a Swahili call for “togetherness” that unites the region.

Kenya and Uganda stand with Tanzania in brotherly spirit, their flags waving from the flagpoles.

Though not playing until Sunday’s matches in Nairobi — Harambee Stars vs. DR Congo and Morocco vs. Angola — and Monday’s games in Kampala—Cranes vs. Algeria and Niger vs. Guinea — their dreams fuel this historic step toward the 2027 Afcon.

From Zanzibar’s shores to Kampala’s hills, this is East Africa’s moment, a celebration of football and unity unfolding in Dar es Salaam’s vibrant embrace.

Tanzania’s stage, East Africa’s soul

At 6pm EAT, the stadium will erupt as the opening ceremony begins, a dazzling celebration of Tanzania’s heritage and East Africa’s unity, weaving the Pamoja spirit into every performance.

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny is lined up to electrify the crowd with Tetema, joined by a choir of Tanzanian schoolchildren singing in Swahili, their voices carrying the hopes of Kenya and Uganda.

Tanzanian media report that fireworks will explode in the East African Community’s colors — blue, white, green, and yellow — lighting up Dar es Salaam’s sky.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan, will deliver a message that resonates with the Pamoja spirit.

Tanzania vs. Burkina Faso

As fireworks fade, the floodlights will blaze, and the pitch will take centre stage.

At 8pm, Tanzania’s Taifa Stars will open their Chan campaign against Burkina Faso’s Local Stallions in Group B, a clash carrying East Africa’s pride.

Coached by Hemed Suleiman, the Taifa Stars, buoyed by a 2-1 Cecafa Three Nations Cup win over Senegal, feature Simba SC’s Feisal Salum and Yanga SC’s Clement Mzize, aiming to break their group-stage barrier.

“We play for Tanzania and all of East Africa,” Suleiman pledged. Burkina Faso, led by Issa Balboné, brings discipline and flair, ready to challenge the hosts.

“The crowd will be tough, but we’re ready,” said Balboné.Group B, with Madagascar, Mauritania, and Central African Republic, promises intensity, but Dar es Salaam’s fans create a cauldron that “vibrates like a drum.”

A step toward 2027

Chan 2024 is East Africa’s proving ground, a milestone for the Pamoja bid uniting Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

Despite challenges — a postponement from February to August 2025, logistical hurdles — the region stands ready for Afcon 2027.

Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium shines tonight, while Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre and Nyayo Stadium host Sunday’s clashes and Kampala’s Mandela National Stadium Namboole welcomes Monday’s action. Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium joins the action on Tuesday.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, B. Faso, C.A.R

Group C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Uganda Group Matches (Kampala)

Aug 4: Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm

Aug 8: Guinea vs Uganda, 8pm

Aug 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm

Aug 18: South Africa vs Uganda

All Chan opening games

Aug 2: Tanzania vs Burkina Faso, 8pm

Aug 3: Kenya vs DRC, 3pm

Aug 3: Morocco vs Angola, 6pm

Aug 3: Madagascar vs Mauritania, 8pm

Aug 4: Niger vs Guinea, 5pm

Aug 4: Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm

Aug 5: Congo vs Sudan, 5pm

Aug 5: Senegal vs Nigeria, 8pm