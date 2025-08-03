Chan: A dawn of a new beginning

The sounds of Swedish duo Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso's 2017 banger "Something New" has been reverberating in my head as Uganda gets ready to host its first matches of the 2024 African Nations Championships (Chan) this evening at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

It would probably be an ideal number for any DJ if Uganda had a concert planned to welcome the competition. Unfortunately, in the eyes of the organisers, Caf, Saturday's opening ceremony at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam as co-hosts Tanzania took on Burkina Faso, was just enough and that in Uganda and Kenya, it should be football as usual until the latter get the chance on August 30 to host the final.

The opening verse, especially, speaks to the feeling that Uganda is on the right trajectory in terms of hosting major sports tournaments.

Make no mistake, Uganda has hosted major tournaments before and government has been at the forefront of funding for various world events in; athletics - where UPDF constructed a running track for the World Cross Country Championships in Kololo in 2017, netball - where UPDF also constructed an indoor facility at Makerere University for the the World University Championship in 2018, badminton, rugby, volleyball, and cricket among others. But most of these events have been federation-led.

That is why when Uganda won the bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Tanzania and Kenya, many worried about the facilities in the country. Would we get the government commitment to invest in refurbishing what we have and constructing new ones?

That this is probably the last month of seeing Namboole, which was also refurbished for Chan to the tune of about Shs97b, as we know is a good answer to those questions. Part of the facility is supposed to be broken down, starting September 3, to make it a 45,000 seater stadium and then increase its VVIP capacity as Uganda keeps in hope of getting one of the Afcon major ceremonies.

The fast-paced works at the new Hoima City Stadium - built from ground up by Turkish constructors Summa - offer more answers as far as Afcon is concerned. There is a "spare" Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira that is also being constructed as back-up for Afcon. Add the five training grounds to accompany each stadium and that is a massive investment in sports in a short time.

It also goes beyond brick and mortar. Uganda has also paid $13m (Shs49.4b) in commitment fees for Chan, which is supposed to test the country's readiness for Afcon and offer a guide to any would be challenges. Suffice to note that $30m (Shs114b) has also been paid as a commitment fee for Afcon.

Yet, when it dawned on government that the Chan commitment fee is not part of the money that runs the tournament from the Local Organising Committee (Loc)'s end, more money reported to be about Shs7b was injected to cater for the publicity and marketing of the event and other in-house expenses among others.

President Yoweri Museveni has spoken of his commitment to investing in sports, after years of looking at what he calls other priorities in the economy. Lugogo Sports Arena also features frequently in the tweets of his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and a chart of various sports arenas, yet to be realized, across the country greets you when you enter the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The legacy of the architects of the stadiums and training grounds is that they have gone beyond football and pushed for multi-purpose facilities which various sports will benefit from - hence the talk of pushing to host the African Games in 2031. A vision for wholesome growth, perhaps.

As we step into Namboole this evening, Something New might not play but there will be a buzz of excitement in the air. The sound of drums, laughter, cheers resonating through the stands, various national colours and flags waved proudly to form the fabric of African unity through sport.