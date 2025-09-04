Chan heroes brace for healthy slots battle with Cranes veterans

When Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put unveils his starting lineups for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Somalia, don’t be surprised if most of the 11 Chan stars find themselves watching from the bench.

For all their grit, sweat, and glory at Chan, the return of the foreign-based old guard has tilted the scales heavily - bringing experience, pedigree, and an urgent sense of competition.



Nowhere is the challenge more stark than between the posts. Joel Mutakubwa, Bul's dependable custodian who started all five Chan matches, may not even get a sniff with vastly experienced Denis Onyango back in the fold.

Onyango, a former Caf-based Player of the Year and Mamelodi Sundowns stalwart, has returned from retirement with a clear intention - to reclaim his armband and bring calm to a Cranes backline that has wobbled since his 2021 exit.



Joining Onyango in this goalkeeping cavalry are South Africa-based Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay) and Ethiopia-based Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces), both seasoned hands. Mutakubwa may have the heart, but the battle he faces is like pushing against a stone wall - unyielding and towering.

Tough in defence



In defence, the script follows a similar rhythm. Gavin Kizito and Herbert Achai, who were ever-present in Chan, now have to compete with Europe-seasoned talent.

At right-back, Kizito must edge past Elvis Bwomono (IBV, Iceland) and Herbert Bockhorn (FC Magdeburg, Germany). It's a steep hill to climb, especially considering Bockhorn’s Bundesliga pedigree and Bwomono’s growing maturity.



On the left, Achai, who admirably claimed the shirt after Nec’s Gedion Odong faltered in the 3-0 mauling by Algeria, now has to fend off Jordan Obita (Hibernian, Scotland) and Aziz Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic)—both more athletic, more traveled, and equally hungry.



At centre-back, Chan captain Rogers Torach and Hillary Mukundane had built a solid pairing, one that embodied heart and hustle.

But they will now need more than chemistry to dislodge Elio Capradossi (Universitatea Cluj, Romania) and Toby Sibbick (Burton Albion, England), both of whom bring not just European experience, but tactical intelligence that the Chan duo are still growing into.

Midfield dilemma



Coach Put’s real dilemma lies in midfield. It's a melting pot of experience, raw talent, and leadership conundrums.

Regulars like Ronald Ssekiganda (APR, Rwanda), Kenneth Semakula (Al Arabi, Kuwait), and the currently club-less Khalid Aucho still command respect.

But Travis Mutyaba (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia) and Chan sensations Joel Sserunjogi and Karim Watambala add youthful energy that cannot be ignored. As for who pulls the strings, it may be Put’s toughest call yet.

Renewed goal hunt



In the final third, only Allan Okello and Jude Ssemugabi seem to have penciled their names in early. The rest? A royal rumble awaits. SC Villa’s Reagan Mpande and Patrick Kakande, darlings of Chan, must now outshine Joseph Mpande (Vietnam), Rogers Mato (North Macedonia), John Paul Dembe (Sweden), and the physically imposing Uchechukwu Ikpeazu (Scotland). It's a test of both form and fire.



Yet amidst this influx of experience, Onyango strikes a note of harmony. “It’s a very young and energetic group. They will fight for me,” he said. “Every team needs both senior and young players—the young bring energy, the seniors bring calm when there’s pressure.”



Put echoes that sentiment. “I was very happy with the way the Chan boys worked,” he said. “If they bring that same energy into the full Cranes camp, we are good to go.”



But energy alone might not suffice. The battle lines are drawn. The Chan stars - Uganda’s local heroes - must now prove they belong not just in the squad, but in the starting XI.