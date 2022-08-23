Chan Micho's most important task yet

Chan qualification became the new Cecafa on the list of accomplishments, although Uganda's prowess in the former remains only in that. Qualification!



Qualification to the former has over the years become almost like a birthright, the Cranes progressing to the home-based players finals tournament on all but one of the six editions.



Uganda have also won the regional Cecafa an unprecedented 15 times, including six of last 10 editions.



Although, while Cecafa has come with trophies, it would be a stretch to juxtapose it against Chan qualification as the more successful one.



Cecafa is now actually a launchpad to the other. Usually, the Cranes beat everyone in their way in the Cecafa region (Central East Zone) to make the Chan finals.



The point being made here is that the two tournaments have attracted judgement over the years on the coach.



Winning Cecafa is now the basic requirement for you to earn your stripes as a qualified Cranes coach. So is qualifying for Chan.



Micho already ticked those boxes, including ending Uganda's four-decade absence from Afcon with Gabon 2017 appearance.



Yet the script and demands remain the same.



What is different now is that the stakes are higher. Chan 2023 qualification has suddenly become the proverbial 'every game is a final' scenario. Micho must win to keep the naysayers quiet.



Making Algeria 2023 is not just a must, as Micho himself has acknowledged.





It is a test for him to earn more time and trust to still be in charge when Uganda face Tanzania in Afcon qualifiers next March, with Cranes getting into that bottom of their pool after two games.



"With due respect to Tanzania, Uganda qualifying for Chan is a must,” said Micho, "it is also important to build momentum for Afcon qualifiers.



“I strongly believe in this group of players that they will do what is required of them so that we can qualify.”



That Uganda face the same opponents in the two competitions hardly helps matters, although - first things first - the Cranes will count on their good run against the Taifa Stars in Chan qualifiers.



The two have faced off three home and away times, Uganda earning the Chan finals slot on two occasions.





This time it is even more important for Micho, who has twice beaten the Tanzanians to the finals with Uganda.



Micho desperately needs this for it will not only buy him more time in his precarious job, it would also set momentum for yet another mountain to negotiate in Afcon next year.



Meanwhile, the Cranes drew goalless with Ethiopia in Adama City yesterday as they continued preparations for Sunday's first leg in Dar es Salaam.



The return leg against Tanzania is the following weekend at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende, with the aggregate winner qualifying for Chan 2023.

Cranes team that drew with Ethiopia

Nafian Alionzi, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Ibrahim Juma, Livingstone Mulondo, John Revita, Siraje Ssentamu (Kenneth Ssemakula), Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa (Hakim Kiwanuka), Rogers Mato (Travis Mutyaba), Martin Kizza (Richard Basangwa), Milton Karisa

Substitutes

Dennis Otim, Mathias Muwanga, James Begisa, Derrick Ndahiro, Walter Ochora, Saidi Kyeyune, Isma Mugulusi





Previous Chan qualification encounters with Tanzania

Rwanda 2016

Tanzania 0-3 Uganda

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

Uganda progressed 4-1 on aggregate





South Africa 2014

Tanzania 0-1 Uganda

Uganda 3-1 Tanzania

Uganda progressed 4-1 on aggregate





Ivory Coast 2009

Tanzania 2-0 Uganda

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

Tanzania progressed 3-1 on aggregate



