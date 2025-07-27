Chan provokes Museveni, sports smiles

The sight of President Yoweri Museveni kicking a ball is not new and not common either, in the past 25 years. Of course, he often calls himself a former athlete.

At the turn of the century, he played a match in the old Nakivubo Stadium and always juggled the ball a couple of times at different places.

So for the nation to watch Museveni attempt juggling a yellow ball with his right femur and foot at Kololo Independence Grounds on Thursday late afternoon, it was plainly intriguing.

Only that, the occasion where Museveni was in company of First Lady Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni, was the official launch of the biggest football tournament to ever be hosted in Uganda - the African Nations Championship (Chan).

Meant to be initially played in January, Uganda will co-host Chan alongside East African neighbours Kenya and Tanzania with kick-off this weekend.

Chan is the second biggest soccer showpiece on the African continent, one which pushed Museveni’s government to revamp infrastructure in the sports sub-sector.

“This Chan has provoked us,” he said. “I was in the discussions, they said we need three international status stadiums. I said uh, we’ve got one, Namboole. We were working on Nakivubo with (Ham) Kiggundu and we wanted to work on Akii-Bua. Eh, then they said no, no, no. It must also be near an international airport. Eh,” Museveni narrated.

“Like Hannington Speke, when he discovered the Nile although the Nile was already there all the time, I don’t know what he discovered. We said, have you heard of Hoima? So that’s how we discovered Hoima under the pressure of Chan. So we said we must get a stadium to be near Hoima,” said Museveni, 80.

Agreed

Already, all three the East African governments had each agreed to a $4m (Shs14.3b) commitment fee to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to host Chan, as admitted by Ogwang early last year.

Chan is a dress rehearsal event for the trio of countries before they stage the Pamoja 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals. “It is much more than hosting a football tournament,” remarked Mrs. Museveni. “It is a sign that sports can foster integration of societies and bring about development.”

“By God’s grace, we shall give Africa and the rest of the world a beautiful football experience,” said event emcee - sports minister Hon. Peter Ogwang.

To build the Hoima City Stadium whose official opening is due December and Akii-Bua Stadium for 2026, the government has set aside Shs1.3t over three Financial Year (FY) periods.

Inevitably, it explains why the sports budget run by the National Council of Sports (NCS) for the 2025-26 FY rose to a record Shs508.97b.

Construction Hoima and Akii-Bua facilities as well as the redevelopment of Namboole are aligned to the National Development Plan (NDP IV) of 2025-26 to 2029-30 which seeks to turn Uganda into a middle-income nation by 2040.

“So we too can now join our region and the rest of the world to add sports as a brick in the building of our homeland. It is a fraction of the long-term benefits that our country shall reap, including but not limited to providing an opportunity for talent to be nurtured through utilization of these facilities,” said First Lady Museveni.

A majority of African countries are accelerating in development owing to an array of developed cities. Next door in Kenya, Kisumu, Nakuru, Naivasha, Nairobi and Mombasa boom.

Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma, Mwanza and Zanzibar as well in Tanzania, the same for Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Kaduna.

The 2025 Afcon hosts Morocco pride in Tangier, Agadir, Marrakech, Rabat and the super busy Casablanca so is South Africa with Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

President Museveni takes a penalty at the launch.

In Uganda, Kampala still honestly supersedes plans of other cities. The new facilities with NCS’ countrywide infrastructure plan under general secretary Patrick Ogwel’s passionate strategy perhaps can spark upcountry growth.

Pushed

It however isn’t the first time Museveni has acknowledged being pushed by major events in the country. “Chogm (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) had helped us to wake up. The Secretary General of the Commonwealth came here and said ‘you man, why don’t you host Chogm?’. He was from New Zealand. So I said, okay, we shall host it. Then soon we found that in order to host Chogm, they were demanding that we must have 7500 hotel beds. 1500 (beds), that is what we had. In the two years, between 2004 to 2007, we woke up. As I speak today, I don’t know how many hotel beds we have in Kampala, very many, a big number, Kampala, Entebbe area.

“Then we are able to do some roads. Even State House, State House (Entebbe) was also not there. I was not bothered with State House. I said our auntie, Her Majesty the late Queen, if she comes, she can sleep in Nakasero. They came to Nakasero, ah, wano Nabakyaala tasobola kusulawo wano. Ye mwe abasobola wano (the Queen can’t sleep here. It is you who can). So you can see these occasional stimuli provoke us to push to another level. Recently we had Nam (Non-Aligned Movement Summit), oh. Nam (in 2024) helped us. Whether Nam come back or not, we have these facilities, they are there. So this Chan, has provoked us,” Museveni added.

The plans for Chan involved revamping Wankulukuku Stadium, Kadiba Stadium, Kyambogo University, Kisu and Namboole’s pitches which will be used as training facilities for Uganda and her Group C opponents Algeria, South Africa, Niger and Guinea as well as knock-out matches.

After the three stadiums for Chan and Afcon are fully complete, NCS’s infrastructure plan includes redevelopment of the Lugogo Sports Complex, regional stadiums in Arua, Mbarara, Mbale, Soroti, Luwero and Buhinga - Fort Portal according to Ogwel.

Further, there will be seven sports schools and the KCCA Schools of Sports Excellence in Kampala, regional sports academies in Ntungamo, Luwero, Gulu, Masaka and Mbale and, national sports academies in Hoima, Gulu and Lira.

Kabale and Kasese will also have new high altitude training centres like already it is Teryet, Kapchorwa. “We believe this can ease talent identification and fundamentally change the sports landscape in the country,” said Ogwel.

Likely, Museveni will grace Uganda Cranes’ Chan opener against Algeria in Namboole next Monday.

CHAN 2024 - TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Name: Michuano ya Mataifa ya Afrika 2024

Host countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda

Previous Hosts: Algeria (2023), Cameroon (2022)

CHAN 2024 FINALS - OPENING FIXTURES

SAT, AUG 2

Group B: Tanzania vs. Burkina Faso, 8pm

SUN, AUG 3

Group A: Kenya vs. DR Congo, 3pm

Group A: Morocco vs. Angola, 6pm

Group B: Madagascar vs. Mauritania, 8pm

MON, AUG 4

Group C: Niger vs. Guinea, 5pm

Group C: Uganda vs. Algeria, 8pm

TUE, AUG 5

Group D: Congo vs. Sudan, 5pm

Group D: Senegal vs. Nigeria, 8pm

PAST CHAN HOSTS & WINNERS

2022 Algeria: Senegal

2020 Cameroon: Morocco

2018 Morocco: Morocco

2016 Rwanda: DR Congo

2014 South Africa: Libya

2011 Sudan: Tunisia

2009 Ivory Coast: DR Congo

ABOUT AKII-BUA STADIUM

Location: Lira City, Northern Region, Uganda

Capacity: 20,000 (expected)

Surface: Grass

To be opened: 2027

Construction cost: $129m (Shs470b)

Architect: ElRaeid Engineering Consultants Egypt

Main contractors: SAMCO National Construction Company of Egypt

ABOUT HOIMA CITY STADIUM

Full Name: Hoima City Stadium

Location: Hoima

Stance: Multi-purpose

Facility Size: 34 acres

Project Cost: $129m

Construction Firm: Summa (Turkiye)

Outdoor Stadium Capacity: 20000-seater

Indoor Stadium Capacity: 2000-seater

Expected Disciplines: Football, Swimming, Basketball, Netball, Volleyball