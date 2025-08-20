CHAN quarterfinal: LOC bans fans wearing offensive jerseys from entering Namboole

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) has cautioned that fans wearing jerseys or T-shirts with abusive or sensational writings will not be allowed into Namboole National Stadium.

Uganda will face Senegal this Saturday, August 23, in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala today, Ms Diana Nabuuso, a member of the LOC, emphasized that such messages tarnish Uganda’s image and will not be tolerated.

“Those who come with offensive prints on their T-shirts will not be allowed to enter the stadium. This measure is to ensure peace and discipline during the match,” Ms Nabuuso said.

Mr Dennis Mugimba, spokesperson of the Ministry of Education and Sports, assured the public that Uganda is fully prepared to host the quarterfinal. He confirmed that tickets would be available online starting 9 a.m. today, as directed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). However, by press time, the website indicated sales would begin on August 21.

“Due to the problem of fake tickets, CAF has restricted purchases to a maximum of three tickets per person to curb duplication,” Mugimba explained.

He stressed that all tickets will strictly be sold online, with no physical copies available.

“We urge fans to follow the seating guidelines indicated on their tickets for proper arrangements inside the stadium. Everyone should sit according to their seat numbers and designated sections,” he added.

Mugimba further revealed that teams which failed to progress to the quarterfinals had already begun departing, using their own flights.

“Saturday’s quarterfinal will kick off at exactly 5 p.m. and will be the only match of the day,” he noted.

Uganda Cranes booked their spot in the quarterfinals after a dramatic comeback on Monday, drawing 3-3 with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana to top Group C with seven points. It marks the Cranes’ first-ever qualification to the CHAN quarterfinals.

While many attribute Uganda’s historic achievement to the resilience of the players, others credit the massive support from fans who filled Namboole Stadium in large numbers.