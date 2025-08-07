Chan Stars must deliver or miss out on World Cup squad

As the race to secure tickets for Uganda’s World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign heats up, the ongoing home Chan tournament has become more than just another competition — it is the proving ground, the selection crucible, and for many of Uganda’s local stars, a final audition to make the senior Cranes team for the crunch ties next month against Mozambique and Somalia.



With nearly ten slots in the senior national team apparently up for grabs, the pressure is on.

Head coach Paul Put, though officially supervising the Chan campaign, is closely evaluating every pass, every tackle, and every decision made by the team currently being managed by Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza.

Put’s presence looms large — not just over the dugout, but over the futures of those who hope to wear the senior Cranes jersey when the stakes hit the roof in the World Cup qualifiers.



Byekwaso, who led the Uganda Hippos to silver at the 2023 All-African Games, has spoken in glowing terms about the influence of the Belgian tactician.



“Paul Put has helped us a lot. I personally requested his services and availability. He is vastly experienced and has been around Africa for more than 20 years. He is a big resource, and we have made the best use of him. We have really learnt a lot from him.”

Engaging second gear

But all of Put’s wisdom and guidance will matter little unless the Chan players seize the moment. Their performance in the 3-0 mauling at the hands of Algeria at Namboole was a bitter pill, a sobering reminder of how far the team still has to go.

Yet, redemption still beckons — particularly in the wake of Yesterday’s Group C clash against Guinea, which was not just a lifeline for group progression but also a battle cry for those angling for a World Cup call-up.

Names like Allan Okello, Karim Watambala, Garvin Kizito, Joel Mutakubwa, Patrick Kakande, Jude Ssemugabi, Shafik Kwikiriza, and Enock Ssebagala have all rubbed shoulders with the senior team in June friendlies against Cameroon and Gambia.

But that alone won’t cement their places. They must now dig deep in the final group games against Niger and South Africa - and possibly if the Cranes make it further in the tourney.



Put is watching. And for him, these Chan performances are more than isolated exhibitions — they are a barometer for Uganda’s readiness for a daunting run of fixtures: World Cup qualifiers in September and October, and Afcon 2025 in December.

The core of the squad will stem from the domestic scene, and these Chan games are the final frontier before foreign-based reinforcements join in.



With the Uganda Premier League on break until September 25, match fitness is also on the line. These games are the only competitive yardstick between now and the qualifiers.

The message to the players is clear: “Make it count now, or risk being left out.”

Slots battle

Take goalkeeper Mutakubwa. The Bul custodian has staked an early claim for the senior gloves. But standing in his way are foreign-based stalwarts like Ismail Watenga, Nafian Alionzi, and Charles Lukwago.

Similarly, defenders Kizito, Hillary Mukundane, Arnold Odong, and Rogers Torach must outshine each other and impress Put if they are to rival the likes of Elvis Bwomono, Elio Capradossi, and Jordan Obita.



Midfield remains a packed battlefield. Joel Sserunjogi, Enock Ssebagala, Marvin Youngman, Karim Watambala, and Elvis Ngonde are all fighting to break into a rotation that already includes the technically gifted Bobosi Byaruhanga, Allan Oyirwoth, Kenneth Semakula, and the mercurial Travis Mutyaba.



And upfront, it’s do or die. If Yunus Sentamu, Emmanuel Anyama, Usama Arafat, Shafik Kwikiriza, Kakande, and Okello cannot find the back of the net now, how will they push past Rogers Mato, Dennis Omedi, Hakim Kiwanuka, or even the seasoned Mohammad Shaban?



For Uganda’s Chan stars, the path is as clear as it is unforgiving — play to win, play to impress, or prepare to watch the World Cup qualifiers from the sidelines. Put’s eyes are wide open, and the clock is ticking.

Chan 2024 Group C



Uganda's remaining fixtures



Aug. 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm



Aug. 18: Uganda vs S. Africa, 8pm

Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Matchday 7

1-9 September 1-9, 2025

Uganda v Mozambique

Matchday 8

1-9 September 1-9, 2025

Uganda v Somalia

Matchday 9

October 6-14, 2025

Botswana v Uganda

Matchday 10

6-14 October 6-14, 2025

Algeria v Uganda

Second round

November 10-18, 2025

The second round pits the four best runners-up in two one-off semi-finals, followed by a final. The winner of this second round will participate in the Fifa Play-off Tournament.

Afcon 2025 Morocco Finals

Kick-off: December 21, 2025

Uganda fixtures

Dec 23: Tunisia vs Uganda

Dec 27: Uganda vs Tanzania

Dec 30: Uganda vs Nigeria