Chan teams to share Shs37b

After a largely lulled build-up to the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024, excitement is steadily building across the three host nations - Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - and among the other 16 qualified teams.

Two-time champions, Morocco, were the first to arrive in Nairobi, where they will be based alongside the hosts, Angola, DR Congo and Zambia in Group A.

Algeria, Niger, Guinea and South Africa also start arriving in Uganda, where Group C matches will be held, this week - with the Cranes opening against the Desert Foxes on Monday, August 4, 2025.

The opening ceremony is on August 2 at Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with Tanzania kicking their campaign off against Burkina Faso. The final will be played in Nairobi on August 30, and the third-place playoff in Kampala.

The purse

But beyond the pride of continental football supremacy, all the 19 competing teams are rubbing their hands in glee after Caf confirmed early in the year a prize pool of Shs37b ($10.4m), marking a 32 per cent increase in financial rewards for this home-based players’ tournament.

For Uganda, the announcement brings renewed motivation for the Cranes, who have been preparing intensively ahead of the competition.

It would be a magical, even illogical, stretch for Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza — two co-coaches whose country has never gone past the group stage in six attempts — to have their eyes on $3.5m (Shs12.5b), the stake for the tournament winner.

The above is a 75 percent increase for the winner, making it one of the most lucrative rewards in African football’s regional competitions.

A winning start

But for Uganda and 18 others, a win is already registered in their purse. Even before kicking any ball, Uganda are guaranteed $200,000 (Shs715m) as one of the 19 qualified teams, with more digits if the Cranes advance further.

This injection also gives the team a stronger platform to break their streak of early exits, as the Cranes aim to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in seven attempts.

Kenya, Tanzania, and the other qualified teams across Africa also stand to benefit even more, with the prize pool incentivizing stronger performances and enabling national federations to invest more in their squads.

The increased prize money sends a message of African football growing in ambition and professionalism, with Chan playing its own humble role.

Chan 2024 Prize Money Boost

Total prize money pool: $10.4m (Shs37b)

Winners: $3.5 million (Shs12.5b)

Runners‑up: $1.2 million (Shs4.3b)

Third place: $700,000 (Shs2.5b)

Fourth place: $ 600,000 (Shs2.1b)

Quarter‑finalists: $450,000 (Shs1.6b)

Third‑place in group (Group A, B, C): $300,000 (Shs1.1b)

Bottom‑placed teams (fourth/fifth in group): $200,000 (Shs 715m)

Why the increase matters