Chan: Uganda dodged extra costs in opening, closing ceremonies

On June 20, Caf announced that Kenya would host the final of the African Nations Championships (Chan) at Nyayo Stadium while the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam would host the tournament opener.

Of course, after huge unprecedented infrastructural investments involving five training grounds and renovating Mandela National Stadium, Namboole for Chan, Ugandans felt dismayed and undone to be left with just a semi-final and a third-place playoff.

But sources close to these developments have told Daily Monitor that Ugandan organisers are also relieved to have dodged extra costs of about $5m (about Shs18.5b) that would go into organizing one of the major ceremonies around the tournament.

"First of all, Uganda thought the $13m (about Shs48b) paid to Caf would be enough to do everything around the tournament but it emerged that those monies are for Caf and not to manage the host country's operational costs," one source revealed.

"The opening and closing ceremonies would also require money, maybe an extra $5m.

"Of course, Caf requested countries to show interest in hosting these events and they all did, perhaps out of excitement. But when they later got to know that there would be extra costs involved, the interest dropped.

"Eventually Caf had to choose. It is not clear what criteria they used but they might have looked at the stadium capacities among other things."

Nairobi, for long, was also one of Africa's top conference destinations and Caf could also have liked what they saw there during the draws in January and during the various site visits over the last six months.