Chan: Uganda give as much as they receive from setpieces

Uganda scored eight and conceded six goals in the group stages of the ongoing African Nations Championships.

Two of Uganda's goals have come from setpieces and four from penalties, which are also considered set-plays. A more sobering observation is that Uganda is actually a feisty side, even when winning, than any eye observation can reveal.

Stats show Uganda committed 19 fouls against Guinea's seven in the 3-0 win. Uganda also earned a yellow card then. Guinea did not.

Against Niger, Uganda committed 20 fouls against 14. The Cranes earned two yellow cards and Niger one.

Against South Africa Uganda committed 11 fouls and won nine tackles while the opponents made nine fouls and won eight tackles

The ripple effect is that the Cranes give away as many freekicks and corners as possible and the goals conceded - half of which are from set-plays - depict a problem that Uganda has to deal with if they are to progress past Senegal tonight.

The evidence

Algeria's opener, in a 3-0 win over Cranes came through their captain Ayoub Ghezala heading home from a corner kick.

Against South Africa, Ramahlwe Mphahlele equalised nodding in from a freekick while Thabiso Kutumela later found himself running freely to score their second from a throw in.

But even before that, Uganda had looked devoid of ideas to deal with some South African routines that involved playing their dead balls from wide back into the half spaces before whipping crosses into the box.

Even when dominant, Uganda looked suspect at defending setpieces.

Niger players won headers off Ugandan defenders to fashion chances in an 11th minute freekick, taken in Cranes half almost near the centreline, and a 26th minute corner.

Although Uganda was admittedly better against Guinea, perhaps due to the smaller or matching physiology of the opponents and a dominant performance from the home side, the visitors' Ousmane Drame also found himself unmarked at the back post in a 7th minute corner but headed over the bar.

Uganda has looked safer when goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa stays on his line to handle the spills off his defenders' headers or opponents' attempts.

Two notable situations were against Niger in the 40th minute. A cross came from the right, the ball bounced off captain Rogers Torach and Niger picked a rebound but Mutakubwa was equal to it. Then later he punched away a header from a freekick.

Aggressive Mutakubwa

But he is also a goalkeeper that loves to venture off his line to sweep. The results of that are mixed and he needs to match his aggression with the ability to be imposing.

Ndabayithetwa Ndiondio scored South Africa's third when Mutakubwa seemed to have comically ventured off his line.

In the 43rd minute against Niger, Mutakubwa ran off his line to claim a cross but the ball swerved to a Niger player. Fortunately for Uganda whose keeper was now in no man's land, the player slipped before making contact with the ball.

But as you criticize those moves, remember that in the 36th minute with Uganda 1-0 up against Niger, Mutakubwa ran off of his line to the nearly the edge of the box to parry Mohamed Bangoura's low cross from the left before it could get to an unmarked teammate in the box.

With South Africa 2-1 up, Mutakubwa came off his line to thwart Keagan Dolly racing through on goal in a one-on-one attempt. Unfortunately, a few minutes later Dolly embarrassed Mutakubwa by knocking the ball back to Ndiondio to make it 3-1.

The chaos has worked for Uganda who made it past the group stages for the first time in seven Chan tournaments.

Every disadvantage has its advantage. Attacking requires physical bravery - ability to seek and win duels, make sharp sprints, hold off defenders, ride challenges.

Varied approach

And with that mindset, coach Morley Byekwaso's Cranes have equally given as much headache to opponents as they have suffered.

Uganda's opener against Guinea was a well-worked freekick routine that involved Allan Okello finding Joel Sserunjogi to feed Reagan Mpande with a weighted delivery.

The penalty that Torach converted against South Africa was won off a clearance into play from a corner.

Add Uganda's threat on the counter, which produced Sserunjogi's goal against Niger and Jude Ssemugabi's opener against South Africa, and you have a team with varied approaches. Not to mention that Okello's three penalties and Ivan Ahimbisibwe's goal against Guinea all came from attempts to play the ball forward quickly.

However, be warned, Senegal have the size and their lone goal against Nigeria came after they defended a freekick. The ball was cleared into Libasse Gueye's path who then found Mocktar Koite to feed goal scorer Christian Gomis in a sweeping move.