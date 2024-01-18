Chance for UPL stars to step up

All 22 Uganda Cranes players in Cairo, Egypt for Friday’s friendly against Kuwait ply their trade in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Managed by Belgian Paul Put in the Cranes coach’s third match since taking over last November, they will be facing a Kuwait side that equally failed to qualify for the on-going Asian Cup, just like Uganda the Afcon currently underway in Ivory Coast.

But on Friday, the domestic cast have a rare opportunity to show the new coach and the country that they and the league they play in are worth any notice.

World Cup preps

They surely should be able to apply themselves against a side ranked by Fifa in 136th position, some 44 places worse off than Uganda.

Put and Uganda are using this game as part of preparations for their third 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification game against Botswana due June 3.

The Belgian will be pleased to know that his players are buying into his gospel.

“He wants us to press high, to use the ball more, and to keep possession,” his striker and national league’s top scorer with 10 goals at the halfway stage, Nelson Senkatuka, told the Daily Monitor this week.

“The coach will do well. We just have to trust the process and allow him to do his job.”

Senkatuka and his fellow forwards Alex Kitata, Usama Arafat, Muhammad Shaban, Denis Omedi and John Patrick Kakanda - who have combined for 38 league goals so far this season - all have an opportunity to make a statement.

Setback for a setup

It was a big setback for Umar Lutalo after the SC Villa midfielder and his senior national teammate Milton Karisa picked up injuries before the team departed for Egypt.

The pair’s absence is, however, yet another opportunity for six other midfielders trying to find footing in the senior national team.

Vipers SC’s Bright Anukani leads five others in Villa’s Ronald Ssekiganda, Ashiraf Mugume of KCCA, Ramz Kawooya of Express, URA’s Laban Tibiita and Allan Oyirwoth of Big League side Myda FC in Cairo.

The available records show that Uganda and Kuwait have faced off just once, that one ending 1-1 in the 1989 Islamic Peace Cup.

Cranes squad in Cairo

Goalkeepers

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Maroons FC) and Tom Ikara (BUL FC)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Rashid Okocha (NEC FC), Patrick Bayiga (Maroons FC), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC), Nicholas Mweere (BUL FC), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC)

Midifielders

Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa), Ashiraf Mugume (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Ramz Kawooya (Express FC), Laban Tibiita (URA FC), Allan Oyirwoth (Myda FC)

Forwards