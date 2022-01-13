Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

Mali's midfielder Amadou Haidara (L) fights for the ball with Tunisia's forward Wahbi Khazri (C) during the Group F Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Tunisia and Mali at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 12, 2022. Photo / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The incident completely overshadowed Mali's 1-0 win over one of the title contenders in Limbe, while Gambia and the Ivory Coast also claimed victories by a single goal as the first round of group matches in the competition were completed.

There were chaotic scenes at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday as Mali beat Tunisia in a game marred by controversy when the referee blew the final whistle before the 90 minutes had been played.

